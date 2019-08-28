Reviewing Gritstone Oncology Inc. (GRTS)’s and NantKwest Inc. (NASDAQ:NK)’s results

Since Gritstone Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS) and NantKwest Inc. (NASDAQ:NK) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gritstone Oncology Inc. 11 89.14 N/A -2.40 0.00 NantKwest Inc. 1 1933.39 N/A -1.09 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Gritstone Oncology Inc. and NantKwest Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Gritstone Oncology Inc. and NantKwest Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gritstone Oncology Inc. 0.00% -312.1% -48.4% NantKwest Inc. 0.00% -52.7% -43.1%

Liquidity

Gritstone Oncology Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 9.6 and 9.6 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor NantKwest Inc. are 4.1 and 4.1 respectively. Gritstone Oncology Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to NantKwest Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Gritstone Oncology Inc. and NantKwest Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Gritstone Oncology Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 NantKwest Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Gritstone Oncology Inc. has a 101.53% upside potential and a consensus target price of $18.5. Competitively NantKwest Inc. has a consensus target price of $1.25, with potential upside of 5.93%. The data from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Gritstone Oncology Inc. seems more appealing than NantKwest Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Gritstone Oncology Inc. and NantKwest Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 65% and 8.5% respectively. Insiders held roughly 7.27% of Gritstone Oncology Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 21.5% of NantKwest Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gritstone Oncology Inc. 7.03% -6.75% -1.69% -17.52% 0% -32.04% NantKwest Inc. 14.05% 33.98% 20% 25.45% -60.12% 18.97%

For the past year Gritstone Oncology Inc. has -32.04% weaker performance while NantKwest Inc. has 18.97% stronger performance.

Summary

NantKwest Inc. beats on 5 of the 9 factors Gritstone Oncology Inc.

Gritstone Oncology Inc. is engaged in the discovery and development of cancer immunotherapies. The company focuses on developing tumor-specific neo-antigens-based therapies for non-small cell lung cancer. Gritstone Oncology Inc. has a strategic collaboration with bluebird bio, Inc. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in San Francisco, California with operations in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

NantKwest, Inc., a clinical-stage immunotherapy biotechnology company, develops immunotherapeutic treatments for cancer, infectious diseases, and inflammatory diseases in the United States. The company develops activated natural killer product candidates for the treatment of virally-induced cancers, such as polyoma virus induced merkel cell carcinoma, human papilloma virus induced cervical, and head and neck cancers; infectious diseases, including Ebola; and other serious viral, fungal, and bacterial infections. It is also develops high-affinity natural killer product candidates primarily for the treatment of solid tumors, breast cancer, head and neck/squamous, lymphoma, and various cancer; and target activated natural killer product candidates to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors. NantKwest, Inc. has a co-development agreement with Altor Bio Science Corporation to collaborate on the development of therapeutic applications combining the companyÂ’s proprietary natural killer cells with Altor's ALT-801 and/or ALT-803 products. The company was formerly known as Conkwest, Inc. and changed its name to NantKwest, Inc. in July 2015. NantKwest, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.