Reviewing Gritstone Oncology Inc. (GRTS)’s and Moderna Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)’s results

We are comparing Gritstone Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS) and Moderna Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) on their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gritstone Oncology Inc. 12 134.05 N/A -2.40 0.00 Moderna Inc. 19 34.31 N/A -1.39 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Gritstone Oncology Inc. and Moderna Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gritstone Oncology Inc. 0.00% -312.1% -48.4% Moderna Inc. 0.00% -119.9% -26.7%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Gritstone Oncology Inc. is 9.6 while its Current Ratio is 9.6. Meanwhile, Moderna Inc. has a Current Ratio of 7.2 while its Quick Ratio is 7.2. Gritstone Oncology Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Moderna Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Gritstone Oncology Inc. and Moderna Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Gritstone Oncology Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Moderna Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Gritstone Oncology Inc.’s consensus target price is $18.5, while its potential upside is 94.53%. Competitively Moderna Inc. has an average target price of $40, with potential upside of 214.22%. The data provided earlier shows that Moderna Inc. appears more favorable than Gritstone Oncology Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 65% of Gritstone Oncology Inc. shares and 42.4% of Moderna Inc. shares. 7.27% are Gritstone Oncology Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 26.31% of Moderna Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gritstone Oncology Inc. 7.03% -6.75% -1.69% -17.52% 0% -32.04% Moderna Inc. -9.47% -11.07% -50.38% -13.42% 0% -14.21%

For the past year Gritstone Oncology Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Moderna Inc.

Summary

Moderna Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Gritstone Oncology Inc.

Gritstone Oncology Inc. is engaged in the discovery and development of cancer immunotherapies. The company focuses on developing tumor-specific neo-antigens-based therapies for non-small cell lung cancer. Gritstone Oncology Inc. has a strategic collaboration with bluebird bio, Inc. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in San Francisco, California with operations in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

