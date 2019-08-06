Reviewing Gritstone Oncology Inc. (GRTS)’s and Marker Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR)’s results

Since Gritstone Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS) and Marker Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gritstone Oncology Inc. 12 127.71 N/A -2.40 0.00 Marker Therapeutics Inc. 6 905.30 N/A -4.41 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Gritstone Oncology Inc. and Marker Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Gritstone Oncology Inc. and Marker Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gritstone Oncology Inc. 0.00% -312.1% -48.4% Marker Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -913.4% -765.1%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Gritstone Oncology Inc. are 9.6 and 9.6 respectively. Its competitor Marker Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 22.1 and its Quick Ratio is 22.1. Marker Therapeutics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Gritstone Oncology Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Gritstone Oncology Inc. and Marker Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Gritstone Oncology Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Marker Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Gritstone Oncology Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 104.19% and an $18.5 consensus price target.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Gritstone Oncology Inc. and Marker Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 65% and 35.3%. Insiders owned roughly 7.27% of Gritstone Oncology Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 13.5% are Marker Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gritstone Oncology Inc. 7.03% -6.75% -1.69% -17.52% 0% -32.04% Marker Therapeutics Inc. -20.38% -42.87% -12.02% -16.64% -32.8% -16.94%

For the past year Marker Therapeutics Inc. has weaker performance than Gritstone Oncology Inc.

Summary

Gritstone Oncology Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Marker Therapeutics Inc.

Gritstone Oncology Inc. is engaged in the discovery and development of cancer immunotherapies. The company focuses on developing tumor-specific neo-antigens-based therapies for non-small cell lung cancer. Gritstone Oncology Inc. has a strategic collaboration with bluebird bio, Inc. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in San Francisco, California with operations in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Marker Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of next-generation T cell-based immunotherapies for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumor indications. Its cell therapy technology is based on the tumor-specific T cells that recognize tumor associated antigens and kill tumor cells expressing those targets. The company is also advancing various peptide- and gene-based immuno-therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and metastatic disease, including its Folate Receptor Alpha program (TPIV200) for breast and ovarian cancers and HER2/neu+ peptide antigen program (TPIV100/110) in Phase II clinical trials. In addition, it develops a proprietary DNA expression technology, known as PolyStart, to improve the ability of the cellular immune system to recognize and destroy diseased cells. Marker Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Houston, Texas.