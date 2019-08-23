Reviewing Gritstone Oncology Inc. (GRTS)’s and Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA)’s results

Both Gritstone Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS) and Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gritstone Oncology Inc. 11 92.54 N/A -2.40 0.00 Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. 7 38.34 N/A -2.74 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Gritstone Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS) and Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gritstone Oncology Inc. 0.00% -312.1% -48.4% Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -104.2% -54.1%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Gritstone Oncology Inc. is 9.6 while its Quick Ratio stands at 9.6. The Current Ratio of rival Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 10.3 and its Quick Ratio is has 9.9. Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Gritstone Oncology Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Gritstone Oncology Inc. and Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Gritstone Oncology Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

The consensus price target of Gritstone Oncology Inc. is $18.5, with potential upside of 94.12%. Competitively the consensus price target of Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $13.5, which is potential 251.21% upside. The results from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. seems more appealing than Gritstone Oncology Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Gritstone Oncology Inc. and Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 65% and 83.4% respectively. About 7.27% of Gritstone Oncology Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 4.25% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gritstone Oncology Inc. 7.03% -6.75% -1.69% -17.52% 0% -32.04% Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3.89% -7.98% -20.65% 10.11% -51.96% 20.25%

For the past year Gritstone Oncology Inc. had bearish trend while Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend.

Gritstone Oncology Inc. is engaged in the discovery and development of cancer immunotherapies. The company focuses on developing tumor-specific neo-antigens-based therapies for non-small cell lung cancer. Gritstone Oncology Inc. has a strategic collaboration with bluebird bio, Inc. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in San Francisco, California with operations in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies using its proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles technology. The companyÂ’s product candidates include KPI-121 1.0%, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of inflammation and pain following ocular surgery; and KPI-121 0.25% that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the temporary relief of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease. It also develops KPI-285, a receptor kinase inhibitor, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of various retinal diseases. The company was formerly known as Hanes Newco, Inc. and changed its name to Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in December 2009. Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.