Reviewing Gritstone Oncology Inc. (GRTS)’s and Its Competitors results

As Biotechnology company, Gritstone Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS) is competing with its peers based on the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Gritstone Oncology Inc. has 65% of its shares held by institutional investors vs. an average of 53.20% institutional ownership for its peers. 7.27% of Gritstone Oncology Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.45% of all Biotechnology companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Gritstone Oncology Inc. and its rivals’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gritstone Oncology Inc. 0.00% -312.10% -48.40% Industry Average 812.10% 105.95% 28.39%

Earnings and Valuation

In next table we are contrasting Gritstone Oncology Inc. and its rivals’ gross revenue, net income and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Gritstone Oncology Inc. N/A 11 0.00 Industry Average 33.76M 4.16M 35.97

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for Gritstone Oncology Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Gritstone Oncology Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Industry Average 1.14 1.83 2.64 2.84

Gritstone Oncology Inc. presently has a consensus target price of $18.5, suggesting a potential upside of 88.97%. As a group, Biotechnology companies have a potential upside of 135.93%. The equities research analysts’ belief based on the results given earlier is that Gritstone Oncology Inc. is looking more favorable than its peers.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Gritstone Oncology Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gritstone Oncology Inc. 7.03% -6.75% -1.69% -17.52% 0% -32.04% Industry Average 5.82% 9.20% 28.08% 41.63% 73.35% 54.83%

For the past year Gritstone Oncology Inc. has -32.04% weaker performance while Gritstone Oncology Inc.’s rivals have 54.83% stronger performance.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Gritstone Oncology Inc. are 9.6 and 9.6. Competitively, Gritstone Oncology Inc.’s peers have 7.07 and 6.86 for Current and Quick Ratio. Gritstone Oncology Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Gritstone Oncology Inc.’s competitors.

Dividends

Gritstone Oncology Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Gritstone Oncology Inc. is engaged in the discovery and development of cancer immunotherapies. The company focuses on developing tumor-specific neo-antigens-based therapies for non-small cell lung cancer. Gritstone Oncology Inc. has a strategic collaboration with bluebird bio, Inc. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in San Francisco, California with operations in Cambridge, Massachusetts.