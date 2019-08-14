Reviewing Gritstone Oncology Inc. (GRTS)’s and Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI)’s results

We are contrasting Gritstone Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS) and Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gritstone Oncology Inc. 11 90.75 N/A -2.40 0.00 Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -2.82 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Gritstone Oncology Inc. and Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Gritstone Oncology Inc. and Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gritstone Oncology Inc. 0.00% -312.1% -48.4% Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. 0.00% -45.8% -41.3%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Gritstone Oncology Inc. is 9.6 while its Current Ratio is 9.6. Meanwhile, Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. has a Current Ratio of 9.6 while its Quick Ratio is 9.6. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than .

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Gritstone Oncology Inc. and Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Gritstone Oncology Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. 0 0 4 3.00

The average price target of Gritstone Oncology Inc. is $18.5, with potential upside of 97.65%. Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $22.75 average price target and a 145.95% potential upside. The results from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. seems more appealing than Gritstone Oncology Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Gritstone Oncology Inc. and Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 65% and 79.5%. Insiders owned roughly 7.27% of Gritstone Oncology Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.8% of Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gritstone Oncology Inc. 7.03% -6.75% -1.69% -17.52% 0% -32.04% Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. 2.2% -40.48% -37.5% -28.51% -57.38% -26.69%

For the past year Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. has weaker performance than Gritstone Oncology Inc.

Summary

Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Gritstone Oncology Inc.

Gritstone Oncology Inc. is engaged in the discovery and development of cancer immunotherapies. The company focuses on developing tumor-specific neo-antigens-based therapies for non-small cell lung cancer. Gritstone Oncology Inc. has a strategic collaboration with bluebird bio, Inc. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in San Francisco, California with operations in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurodegenerative diseases and diseases of the elderly, including ParkinsonÂ’s and AlzheimerÂ’s disease. The company is developing its lead drug candidate, lumateperone, known as ITI-007, for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, behavioral disturbances in patients with dementia, depression, and other neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders. Lumateperone, a molecule, is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar depression, and agitation associated with dementia, including Alzheimer's disease. The company is also utilizing its phosphodiesterase platform and other proprietary chemistry platforms to develop drugs for the treatment of central nervous system and other disorders. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.