Reviewing Gritstone Oncology Inc. (GRTS)’s and Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INO)’s results

Gritstone Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS) and Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INO), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gritstone Oncology Inc. 11 100.01 N/A -2.40 0.00 Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 28.24 N/A -0.99 0.00

Demonstrates Gritstone Oncology Inc. and Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Gritstone Oncology Inc. and Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gritstone Oncology Inc. 0.00% -312.1% -48.4% Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -98.8% -61.3%

Liquidity

Gritstone Oncology Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 9.6 and 9.6 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 4.9 and 4.9 respectively. Gritstone Oncology Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Gritstone Oncology Inc. and Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Gritstone Oncology Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 5 3.00

Gritstone Oncology Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 89.36% and an $18.5 average price target. Competitively Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. has an average price target of $10.4, with potential upside of 388.26%. The results from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. seems more appealing than Gritstone Oncology Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 65% of Gritstone Oncology Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 44% of Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 7.27% of Gritstone Oncology Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 2.5% of Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gritstone Oncology Inc. 7.03% -6.75% -1.69% -17.52% 0% -32.04% Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0% -8% -25% -45.24% -32.02% -31%

For the past year Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. has weaker performance than Gritstone Oncology Inc.

Gritstone Oncology Inc. is engaged in the discovery and development of cancer immunotherapies. The company focuses on developing tumor-specific neo-antigens-based therapies for non-small cell lung cancer. Gritstone Oncology Inc. has a strategic collaboration with bluebird bio, Inc. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in San Francisco, California with operations in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops active DNA immunotherapies and vaccines in combination with proprietary electroporation delivery devices to prevent and treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its SynCon immunotherapy design has the ability to break the immune systemÂ’s tolerance of cancerous cells; and SynCon product design is also intended to facilitate cross-strain protection against known, as well as new unmatched strains of pathogens, such as influenza. It has completed, current or planned clinical programs of its proprietary SynCon immunotherapies for HPV-caused pre-cancers and cancers, influenza, prostate cancer, breast/lung/pancreatic cancer, hepatitis C virus, hepatitis B virus, HIV, Ebola, Middle East Respiratory Syndrome, and Zika virus. The companyÂ’s partners and collaborators include MedImmune, LLC, the Wistar Institute, University of Pennsylvania, Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency, GeneOne Life Science, Plumbline Life Sciences, ApolloBio Corporation, Drexel University, the National Institutes of Health, HIV Vaccines Trial Network, National Cancer Institute, Genentech, and U.S. Military HIV Research Program. Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Plymouth Meeting, Pennsylvania.