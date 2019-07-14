Reviewing Gritstone Oncology Inc. (GRTS)’s and Immutep Limited (NASDAQ:IMMP)’s results

Both Gritstone Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS) and Immutep Limited (NASDAQ:IMMP) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gritstone Oncology Inc. 12 156.75 N/A -2.25 0.00 Immutep Limited 2 0.00 N/A -0.40 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Gritstone Oncology Inc. and Immutep Limited.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Gritstone Oncology Inc. and Immutep Limited’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gritstone Oncology Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Immutep Limited 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Gritstone Oncology Inc. and Immutep Limited are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Gritstone Oncology Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Immutep Limited 0 0 0 0.00

Gritstone Oncology Inc. has an average target price of $18.5, and a 66.37% upside potential.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 57.9% of Gritstone Oncology Inc. shares and 10.32% of Immutep Limited shares. Insiders held 7.27% of Gritstone Oncology Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gritstone Oncology Inc. -1.87% -19.94% -8.15% -53.22% 0% -28.54% Immutep Limited 4.74% 5.29% -7.01% -38.2% -6.57% 8.15%

For the past year Gritstone Oncology Inc. had bearish trend while Immutep Limited had bullish trend.

Summary

On 4 of the 6 factors Gritstone Oncology Inc. beats Immutep Limited.

Gritstone Oncology Inc. is engaged in the discovery and development of cancer immunotherapies. The company focuses on developing tumor-specific neo-antigens-based therapies for non-small cell lung cancer. Gritstone Oncology Inc. has a strategic collaboration with bluebird bio, Inc. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in San Francisco, California with operations in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Immutep Limited engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical biotechnology products in Australia. The company develops immunotherapeutic products for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases. Its core technologies are based on the lymphocyte activation gene-3 (LAG-3) immune control mechanism, which plays a vital role in the regulation of the T cell immune response. The company's lead product candidate is IMP321, a recombinant protein, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials in metastatic breast cancer when used as a chemoimmunotherapy, as well as in Phase I clinical trials in metastatic melanoma. Its other products include IMP731, a LAG-3 depleting antibody for immunosuppression in autoimmune diseases; IMP701, a LAG-3 antagonist antibody for immunostimulation to treat cancer; and IMP761, a LAG-3 agonist antibody for immunosuppression in autoimmune diseases. Immutep Limited is also developing CVac, an autologous dendritic cell therapy, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for ovarian cancer. The company was formerly known as Prima BioMed Ltd and changed its name to Immutep Limited in November 2017. Immutep Limited is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.