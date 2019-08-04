Reviewing Gritstone Oncology Inc. (GRTS)’s and IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA)’s results

This is a contrast between Gritstone Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS) and IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) based on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gritstone Oncology Inc. 12 134.05 N/A -2.40 0.00 IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. 9 0.00 N/A -1.96 0.00

Table 1 highlights Gritstone Oncology Inc. and IDEAYA Biosciences Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gritstone Oncology Inc. 0.00% -312.1% -48.4% IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Gritstone Oncology Inc.’s Current Ratio is 9.6 while its Quick Ratio is 9.6. On the competitive side is, IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. which has a 13.9 Current Ratio and a 13.9 Quick Ratio. IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Gritstone Oncology Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Gritstone Oncology Inc. and IDEAYA Biosciences Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Gritstone Oncology Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Gritstone Oncology Inc.’s average price target is $18.5, while its potential upside is 94.53%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Gritstone Oncology Inc. and IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 65% and 32.5%. About 7.27% of Gritstone Oncology Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 19.3% of IDEAYA Biosciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gritstone Oncology Inc. 7.03% -6.75% -1.69% -17.52% 0% -32.04% IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. 4.56% -25.94% 0% 0% 0% -36.46%

For the past year Gritstone Oncology Inc. has stronger performance than IDEAYA Biosciences Inc.

Gritstone Oncology Inc. is engaged in the discovery and development of cancer immunotherapies. The company focuses on developing tumor-specific neo-antigens-based therapies for non-small cell lung cancer. Gritstone Oncology Inc. has a strategic collaboration with bluebird bio, Inc. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in San Francisco, California with operations in Cambridge, Massachusetts.