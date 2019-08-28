Reviewing Gritstone Oncology Inc. (GRTS)’s and Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNST)’s results

As Biotechnology companies, Gritstone Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS) and Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNST) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gritstone Oncology Inc. 11 89.14 N/A -2.40 0.00 Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -2.58 0.00

In table 1 we can see Gritstone Oncology Inc. and Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gritstone Oncology Inc. 0.00% -312.1% -48.4% Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -215.9% -57%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Gritstone Oncology Inc. is 9.6 while its Current Ratio is 9.6. Meanwhile, Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 6.9 while its Quick Ratio is 6.9. Gritstone Oncology Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Gritstone Oncology Inc. and Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Gritstone Oncology Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The average price target of Gritstone Oncology Inc. is $18.5, with potential upside of 101.53%. Competitively Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. has an average price target of $18, with potential upside of 139.36%. Based on the data given earlier, Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than Gritstone Oncology Inc., analysts opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Gritstone Oncology Inc. and Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 65% and 90.4% respectively. Insiders owned 7.27% of Gritstone Oncology Inc. shares. Comparatively, 13.33% are Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gritstone Oncology Inc. 7.03% -6.75% -1.69% -17.52% 0% -32.04% Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. -3.8% -13.63% -27.28% 35.83% -18.07% 130.67%

For the past year Gritstone Oncology Inc. had bearish trend while Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Gritstone Oncology Inc. beats Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Gritstone Oncology Inc. is engaged in the discovery and development of cancer immunotherapies. The company focuses on developing tumor-specific neo-antigens-based therapies for non-small cell lung cancer. Gritstone Oncology Inc. has a strategic collaboration with bluebird bio, Inc. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in San Francisco, California with operations in Cambridge, Massachusetts.