Reviewing Gritstone Oncology Inc. (GRTS)’s and CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI)’s results

Gritstone Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS) and CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gritstone Oncology Inc. 12 141.10 N/A -2.40 0.00 CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -0.35 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Gritstone Oncology Inc. and CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gritstone Oncology Inc. 0.00% -312.1% -48.4% CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -31.2% -28.3%

Liquidity

9.6 and 9.6 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Gritstone Oncology Inc. Its rival CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 21.5 and 21.5 respectively. CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Gritstone Oncology Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown Gritstone Oncology Inc. and CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Gritstone Oncology Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Gritstone Oncology Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 84.82% and an $18.5 average price target.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Gritstone Oncology Inc. and CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 65% and 21%. Gritstone Oncology Inc.’s share held by insiders are 7.27%. On the other hand, insiders held about 41.36% of CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gritstone Oncology Inc. 7.03% -6.75% -1.69% -17.52% 0% -32.04% CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. -2.19% 1.3% -2.5% -11.86% -55.74% -22.39%

For the past year Gritstone Oncology Inc. was more bearish than CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Gritstone Oncology Inc.

Gritstone Oncology Inc. is engaged in the discovery and development of cancer immunotherapies. The company focuses on developing tumor-specific neo-antigens-based therapies for non-small cell lung cancer. Gritstone Oncology Inc. has a strategic collaboration with bluebird bio, Inc. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in San Francisco, California with operations in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of therapeutics addressing cancer and other unmet medical needs in China. Its lead drug candidate is ENMD-2076, an Aurora A/angiogenic kinase inhibitor, which is in multiple Phase II studies in advanced fibrolamellar carcinoma, triple-negative breast cancer, advanced ovarian clear cell carcinomas, and advanced/metastatic soft tissue sarcoma. The companyÂ’s late-stage clinical drug candidates, including MARQIBO, a microtubule inhibitor to treat adult patients with philadelphia chromosome-negative acute lymphoblastic leukemia; ZEVALIN injection for intravenous use indicated for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory, low-grade, or follicular B-cell non-hodgkinÂ’s lymphoma, as well as for the treatment of patients with previously untreated follicular non-hodgkinÂ’s lymphoma; and EVOMELA, a melphalan hydrochloride for injection primarily for use as a high-dose conditioning treatment prior to hematopoietic progenitor cell transplantation in patients with multiple myeloma. In addition, its pipeline includes 2ME2 (2-methoxyestradial), an orally active compound that has antiproliferative, antiangiogenic, and anti-inflammatory properties. The company was formerly known as EntreMed, Inc. and changed its name to CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in June 2014. CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.