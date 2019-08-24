Reviewing Gritstone Oncology Inc. (GRTS)’s and Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK)’s results

As Biotechnology companies, Gritstone Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS) and Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gritstone Oncology Inc. 11 91.76 N/A -2.40 0.00 Allakos Inc. 44 0.00 N/A -1.27 0.00

Table 1 highlights Gritstone Oncology Inc. and Allakos Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Gritstone Oncology Inc. and Allakos Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gritstone Oncology Inc. 0.00% -312.1% -48.4% Allakos Inc. 0.00% -46.6% -33.6%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Gritstone Oncology Inc. is 9.6 while its Quick Ratio stands at 9.6. The Current Ratio of rival Allakos Inc. is 20.5 and its Quick Ratio is has 20.5. Allakos Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Gritstone Oncology Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Gritstone Oncology Inc. and Allakos Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Gritstone Oncology Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Allakos Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$18.5 is Gritstone Oncology Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 95.77%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Gritstone Oncology Inc. and Allakos Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 65% and 97.4% respectively. Insiders held 7.27% of Gritstone Oncology Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gritstone Oncology Inc. 7.03% -6.75% -1.69% -17.52% 0% -32.04% Allakos Inc. 4.23% -20.78% -7.77% -10.87% -13.08% -33.48%

For the past year Gritstone Oncology Inc. was less bearish than Allakos Inc.

Summary

Allakos Inc. beats Gritstone Oncology Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Gritstone Oncology Inc. is engaged in the discovery and development of cancer immunotherapies. The company focuses on developing tumor-specific neo-antigens-based therapies for non-small cell lung cancer. Gritstone Oncology Inc. has a strategic collaboration with bluebird bio, Inc. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in San Francisco, California with operations in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Allakos Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutic antibodies targeting allergic, inflammatory, and proliferative diseases. The company is developing AK002 for the treatment of eosinophilic gastritis and eosinophilic gastroenteritis, urticaria, indolent systemic mastocytosis, and severe allergic conjunctivitis. Allakos Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.