Reviewing Gritstone Oncology Inc. (GRTS)’s and Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS)’s results

Gritstone Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS) and Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gritstone Oncology Inc. 11 94.87 N/A -2.40 0.00 Alkermes plc 26 3.16 N/A -1.17 0.00

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gritstone Oncology Inc. 0.00% -312.1% -48.4% Alkermes plc 0.00% -16.2% -10.3%

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Gritstone Oncology Inc. are 9.6 and 9.6 respectively. Its competitor Alkermes plc’s Current Ratio is 3 and its Quick Ratio is 2.7. Gritstone Oncology Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Alkermes plc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Gritstone Oncology Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Alkermes plc 0 4 0 2.00

Alkermes plc on the other hand boasts of a $29.5 average price target and a 37.34% potential upside.

Institutional investors owned 65% of Gritstone Oncology Inc. shares and 99.2% of Alkermes plc shares. Insiders owned roughly 7.27% of Gritstone Oncology Inc.’s shares. Competitively, Alkermes plc has 0.7% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gritstone Oncology Inc. 7.03% -6.75% -1.69% -17.52% 0% -32.04% Alkermes plc 1.18% 1.36% -18.74% -29.39% -47.26% -21.52%

For the past year Gritstone Oncology Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Alkermes plc.

Gritstone Oncology Inc. is engaged in the discovery and development of cancer immunotherapies. The company focuses on developing tumor-specific neo-antigens-based therapies for non-small cell lung cancer. Gritstone Oncology Inc. has a strategic collaboration with bluebird bio, Inc. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in San Francisco, California with operations in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products that are designed to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas worldwide. The companyÂ’s marketed products include ARISTADA (aripiprazole lauroxil) for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL (naltrexone for extended-release injectable suspension) for the treatment of alcohol and opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA for treating schizophrenia; AMPYRA (dalfampridine)/FAMPYRA (fampridine) to enhance walking in adults with multiple sclerosis who have walking disability; and BYDUREON (exenatide extended-release for injectable suspension) for the treatment of type 2 diabetes. It is also developing ALKS 5461 that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of depressive disorder; ALKS 3831, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat schizophrenia; ALKS 8700, a monomethyl fumarate molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple sclerosis; ALKS 6428, which is in Phase III clinical trials to help physicians transition patients from physical dependence on opioids; and Aripiprazole lauroxil, an injectable atypical antipsychotic, which has completed a Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia, as well as ALKS 4230, a cell activator that is in Phase I clinical trials for cancer immunotherapy. The company serves pharmaceutical wholesalers, and specialty pharmacies and distributors. It has collaboration agreements with Ortho-McNeil-Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and Janssen Pharmaceutica International. Alkermes plc was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.