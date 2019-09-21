Reviewing Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (GRIN)’s and Scorpio Bulkers Inc. (NYSE:SALT)’s results

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRIN) and Scorpio Bulkers Inc. (NYSE:SALT) have been rivals in the Shipping for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. 5 0.31 N/A -1.08 0.00 Scorpio Bulkers Inc. 5 1.96 N/A 0.34 17.57

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. and Scorpio Bulkers Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. and Scorpio Bulkers Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% Scorpio Bulkers Inc. 0.00% 2.7% 1.4%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. and Scorpio Bulkers Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 29.9% and 39.4% respectively. Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd.’s share owned by insiders are 22.7%. Competitively, Scorpio Bulkers Inc. has 37.66% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. -1.83% 24.85% 16.4% -8.4% -57.2% -3.56% Scorpio Bulkers Inc. -7.54% 18.31% 7.51% 29.25% -16.53% 8.68%

For the past year Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. had bearish trend while Scorpio Bulkers Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Scorpio Bulkers Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd.

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd., an international shipping company, owns, charters-in, and operates a fleet of drybulk carriers and tankers. The company operates in two businesses, Drybulk Carriers and Tankers. It operates a fleet of 25 owned drybulk carriers and 7 long-term chartered-in drybulk carriers that transport a range of bulk and breakbulk commodities, including ores, coal products, grains, forestry products, steel products, and fertilizers. The company also operates a fleet of 12 owned tankers and 3 long-term chartered-in tankers, which carry petroleum products, petrol, diesel, jet fuel, and naptha, as well as heavy fuel oil; and low hazard chemical products comprising liquid bulk vegetable oils. Its customers include trading houses, mining companies, industrial manufacturing companies, and oil companies, as well as traders of grains, steel, and forestry products. Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Singapore. Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd.(NasdaqGS:GRIN) operates independently of Grindrod Limited as of June 18, 2018.