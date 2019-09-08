Reviewing Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (GRIN)’s and Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT)’s results

As Shipping companies, Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRIN) and Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. 5 0.31 N/A -1.08 0.00 Nordic American Tankers Limited 2 0.78 N/A -0.49 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. and Nordic American Tankers Limited.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. and Nordic American Tankers Limited’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% Nordic American Tankers Limited 0.00% -11.3% -6.6%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. are 2.2 and 2 respectively. Its competitor Nordic American Tankers Limited’s Current Ratio is 2.8 and its Quick Ratio is 2.2. Nordic American Tankers Limited can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 29.9% of Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. shares are owned by institutional investors while 25.6% of Nordic American Tankers Limited are owned by institutional investors. About 22.7% of Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.9% are Nordic American Tankers Limited’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. -1.83% 24.85% 16.4% -8.4% -57.2% -3.56% Nordic American Tankers Limited -7.76% -13.68% -3.81% -1.46% -12.93% 1%

For the past year Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. had bearish trend while Nordic American Tankers Limited had bullish trend.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Nordic American Tankers Limited beats Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd.

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd., an international shipping company, owns, charters-in, and operates a fleet of drybulk carriers and tankers. The company operates in two businesses, Drybulk Carriers and Tankers. It operates a fleet of 25 owned drybulk carriers and 7 long-term chartered-in drybulk carriers that transport a range of bulk and breakbulk commodities, including ores, coal products, grains, forestry products, steel products, and fertilizers. The company also operates a fleet of 12 owned tankers and 3 long-term chartered-in tankers, which carry petroleum products, petrol, diesel, jet fuel, and naptha, as well as heavy fuel oil; and low hazard chemical products comprising liquid bulk vegetable oils. Its customers include trading houses, mining companies, industrial manufacturing companies, and oil companies, as well as traders of grains, steel, and forestry products. Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Singapore. Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd.(NasdaqGS:GRIN) operates independently of Grindrod Limited as of June 18, 2018.

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, engages in acquiring and chartering double-hull tankers worldwide. It operates a fleet of 33 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.