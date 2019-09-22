Reviewing Griffin Industrial Realty Inc. (GRIF)’s and Gazit-Globe Ltd. (:)’s results

This is therefore a contrasting of the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Griffin Industrial Realty Inc. (NASDAQ:GRIF) and Gazit-Globe Ltd. (:). The two are both Property Management companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Griffin Industrial Realty Inc. 37 4.65 N/A 0.97 39.98 Gazit-Globe Ltd. N/A 0.00 N/A 0.23 0.00

Table 1 highlights Griffin Industrial Realty Inc. and Gazit-Globe Ltd.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Griffin Industrial Realty Inc. 0.00% 5.2% 1.9% Gazit-Globe Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Griffin Industrial Realty Inc. and Gazit-Globe Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 46.5% and 0% respectively. Insiders owned 4.6% of Griffin Industrial Realty Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Griffin Industrial Realty Inc. 10.02% 7.35% 7.79% 23.48% -11.08% 21.82% Gazit-Globe Ltd. 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0%

Summary

On 8 of the 8 factors Griffin Industrial Realty Inc. beats Gazit-Globe Ltd.

Griffin Industrial Realty, Inc. develops, manages, and leases industrial and commercial properties in the United States. As of November 30, 2016, the company owned 32 buildings comprising 21 industrial/warehouse buildings, 11 office/flex buildings, and a restaurant building. It also owns approximately 2,907 acres of land in Connecticut, as well as owns approximately 422 acres of land in Massachusetts, 117 acres of land in Pennsylvania, and 1,066 acres in northern Florida. The company was formerly known as Griffin Land & Nurseries, Inc. and changed its name to Griffin Industrial Realty, Inc. in May 2015. Griffin Industrial Realty, Inc. was founded in 1970 and is based in New York City, New York.

Gazit-Globe Ltd., through its subsidiaries, acquires, owns, develops, operates, and manages supermarket-anchored shopping centers in North America, Europe, and internationally. As of December 31, 2016, the company owned and operated 426 properties with a gross leasable area of approximately 6.6 million square meters in approximately 20 countries. Gazit-Globe Ltd. was incorporated in 1982 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.