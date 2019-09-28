Reviewing Gridsum Holding Inc. (GSUM)’s and ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS)’s results

This is therefore a comparing of the dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation in Gridsum Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:GSUM) and ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS). The two are both Application Software companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gridsum Holding Inc. 2 0.00 12.15M -2.90 0.00 ePlus inc. 80 2.91 13.18M 4.66 16.29

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Gridsum Holding Inc. and ePlus inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Gridsum Holding Inc. and ePlus inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gridsum Holding Inc. 587,126,703.39% 0% 0% ePlus inc. 16,489,428.25% 15.7% 8.1%

Liquidity

Gridsum Holding Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.8 while its Quick Ratio is 0.8. On the competitive side is, ePlus inc. which has a 1.7 Current Ratio and a 1.5 Quick Ratio. ePlus inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Gridsum Holding Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 32.4% of Gridsum Holding Inc. shares and 93.1% of ePlus inc. shares. Gridsum Holding Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 5.3%. Insiders Competitively, owned 1.8% of ePlus inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gridsum Holding Inc. -4.29% 1.4% -21.41% 37.44% -53.3% 30.04% ePlus inc. 0.09% 6.62% -19.01% -0.85% -22.55% 6.65%

For the past year Gridsum Holding Inc. has stronger performance than ePlus inc.

Summary

ePlus inc. beats Gridsum Holding Inc. on 8 of the 11 factors.

Gridsum Holding Inc. provides data analysis software for multinational and domestic enterprises, and government agencies in China. Its proprietary distributed data architecture allows its customers to collect and analyze vast amounts of information; and Gridsum Big Data platform performs multi-dimensional correlation analysis and analyzes complex real-time events. The company offers Web Dissector to analyze customer Websites by monitoring and analyzing key performance indicators; Mobile Dissector to understand mobile app user activity; SEM Dissector for search engine marketing; SEO Dissector, a search engine optimization tool; Ad Dissector, an advertisement performance monitoring and optimization product; Contribution Dissector to evaluate the performance of advertising campaigns; Audience Dissector, an audience analysis product; Recommendation Engine, a data driven content recommendation solution. It also provides Government Web Dissector, a digital intelligence solution; Government Website Group Integrated Management Platform, an integrated management platform; Streaming Dissector, a real-time viewership analysis and operational efficiency monitor for digital online video; Video Dissector, an online video content analytics tool; TV Dissector, an analytics tool; Rating Plus, a television viewing data analytics tool; and Media Dissector, a mass, social, and user-generated content media monitoring and analytics tool. In addition, the company offers Law Dissector, a search and statistical analysis tool; Smart Push, a legal research tool; Information Dissector, an insightful analytical system; Social Listening, a could-based social listening solution; Gridsum Dashboard, a data visualization tool; and Gridsum Report Center, an automated report generation and distribution tool. Further, it develops new media analytics and information discovery solutions to address a range of customer needs. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

ePlus inc., an engineering-centric technology solutions provider, provides information technology (IT) products and services, flexible leasing and financing solutions, and enterprise supply management in the United States. It operates through two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment sells IT products, such as hardware, software, maintenance, software assurance, and services; and offers advanced professional and managed services, including data center infrastructure, networking, security, cloud, and collaboration, as well as ePlus managed, professional, security, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services. This segment also offers proprietary software products comprising OneSource IT, an online Web based software portal for customers purchasing IT equipment, software, and services; OneSource Procurement, a Web-based software tool to facilitate procurement of various assets; OneSource Asset Management, a software platform for managing and tracking corporate assets consisting of vendor maintenance contracts; and OneSource DigitalPaper, a document management software application. The Financing segment specializes in financing arrangements, including direct financing, sales-type and operating leases, notes receivable, and consumption based financing arrangements, as well as underwriting and management of IT equipment and assets. Its financing operations comprise sales, pricing, credit, contracts, accounting, and risk and asset management. This segment primarily finances IT equipment, such as accessories and software, communication-related equipment, and medical equipment. The company serves commercial entities, state and local governments, government contractors, and educational institutions. The company was formerly known as MLC Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to ePlus inc. in 1999. ePlus inc. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Herndon, Virginia.