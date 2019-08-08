Reviewing Gridsum Holding Inc. (GSUM)’s and Cadence Design Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)’s results

Gridsum Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:GSUM) and Cadence Design Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) have been rivals in the Application Software for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gridsum Holding Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -2.90 0.00 Cadence Design Systems Inc. 64 9.04 N/A 1.50 49.14

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Gridsum Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:GSUM) and Cadence Design Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gridsum Holding Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Cadence Design Systems Inc. 0.00% 31.9% 17.2%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Gridsum Holding Inc. are 0.8 and 0.8. Competitively, Cadence Design Systems Inc. has 1.6 and 1.5 for Current and Quick Ratio. Cadence Design Systems Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Gridsum Holding Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Gridsum Holding Inc. and Cadence Design Systems Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Gridsum Holding Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Cadence Design Systems Inc. 0 1 3 2.75

Competitively Cadence Design Systems Inc. has a consensus target price of $60.8, with potential downside of -14.83%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 32.4% of Gridsum Holding Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 91.2% of Cadence Design Systems Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 5.3% of Gridsum Holding Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 1.1% of Cadence Design Systems Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gridsum Holding Inc. -4.29% 1.4% -21.41% 37.44% -53.3% 30.04% Cadence Design Systems Inc. -2.48% 0.76% 7.83% 55.67% 68.32% 69.99%

For the past year Gridsum Holding Inc. was less bullish than Cadence Design Systems Inc.

Summary

Cadence Design Systems Inc. beats Gridsum Holding Inc. on 9 of the 9 factors.

Gridsum Holding Inc. provides data analysis software for multinational and domestic enterprises, and government agencies in China. Its proprietary distributed data architecture allows its customers to collect and analyze vast amounts of information; and Gridsum Big Data platform performs multi-dimensional correlation analysis and analyzes complex real-time events. The company offers Web Dissector to analyze customer Websites by monitoring and analyzing key performance indicators; Mobile Dissector to understand mobile app user activity; SEM Dissector for search engine marketing; SEO Dissector, a search engine optimization tool; Ad Dissector, an advertisement performance monitoring and optimization product; Contribution Dissector to evaluate the performance of advertising campaigns; Audience Dissector, an audience analysis product; Recommendation Engine, a data driven content recommendation solution. It also provides Government Web Dissector, a digital intelligence solution; Government Website Group Integrated Management Platform, an integrated management platform; Streaming Dissector, a real-time viewership analysis and operational efficiency monitor for digital online video; Video Dissector, an online video content analytics tool; TV Dissector, an analytics tool; Rating Plus, a television viewing data analytics tool; and Media Dissector, a mass, social, and user-generated content media monitoring and analytics tool. In addition, the company offers Law Dissector, a search and statistical analysis tool; Smart Push, a legal research tool; Information Dissector, an insightful analytical system; Social Listening, a could-based social listening solution; Gridsum Dashboard, a data visualization tool; and Gridsum Report Center, an automated report generation and distribution tool. Further, it develops new media analytics and information discovery solutions to address a range of customer needs. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. provides electronic design automation software, emulation and prototyping hardware, system interconnect, and analysis worldwide. It offers functional verification, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Incisive, a functional verification platform; and Palladium, a verification computing platform. The company also provides digital integrated circuit (IC) design products, such as logic design products for chip planning, design, verification, and test technologies and services; physical implementation tools, including place and route, signal integrity, optimization, and multiple patterning preparation; and signoff products to signoff the design as ready for manufacture by a silicon foundry, as well as design for manufacturing products for use in the product development process. In addition, it offers custom IC design and verification products to create schematic and physical representations of circuits down to the transistor level for analog, mixed-signal, custom digital, memory, and RF designs; and system interconnect design products to develop printed circuit boards and IC packages. Further, the company provides design IP products consisting of pre-verified and customizable functional blocks to integrate into customerÂ’s system-on-chips; and VIP and memory models for use in system-level verification to model correct behavior of full systems interacting with their environments. Additionally, it offers services related to methodology, education, and hosted design solutions, as well as technical support and maintenance services. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.