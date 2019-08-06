Reviewing Greif Inc. (GEF)’s and Sealed Air Corporation (NYSE:SEE)’s results

We are comparing Greif Inc. (NYSE:GEF) and Sealed Air Corporation (NYSE:SEE) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation. They both are Packaging & Containers companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Greif Inc. 38 0.43 N/A 3.44 10.17 Sealed Air Corporation 43 1.46 N/A 2.18 19.14

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. Sealed Air Corporation seems to has lower earnings, but higher revenue compared to Greif Inc. Company that presently has a lower P/E ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Greif Inc.’s presently lower P/E ratio means it is more affordable than Sealed Air Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Greif Inc. and Sealed Air Corporation’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Greif Inc. 0.00% 13.6% 3.9% Sealed Air Corporation 0.00% -123.3% 9%

Volatility & Risk

Greif Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 37.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.37 beta. In other hand, Sealed Air Corporation has beta of 1.11 which is 11.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Greif Inc. is 1.7 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.2. The Current Ratio of rival Sealed Air Corporation is 1.1 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.6. Greif Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Sealed Air Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given Greif Inc. and Sealed Air Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Greif Inc. 2 0 1 2.33 Sealed Air Corporation 1 2 1 2.25

Greif Inc. has an average target price of $47.33, and a 42.52% upside potential. Sealed Air Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $44 average target price and a -0.74% potential downside. The data from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Greif Inc. seems more appealing than Sealed Air Corporation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 91% of Greif Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of Sealed Air Corporation are owned by institutional investors. About 2.8% of Greif Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.6% of Sealed Air Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Greif Inc. -2.26% 7.11% -9.99% -10.63% -34.14% -5.79% Sealed Air Corporation -4.72% -4.17% -4.72% 6.91% -4.85% 19.95%

For the past year Greif Inc. had bearish trend while Sealed Air Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

Sealed Air Corporation beats Greif Inc. on 7 of the 12 factors.

Greif, Inc. produces and sells industrial packaging products. It operates in five segments: Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services; Paper Packaging & Services; Flexible Products & Services; and Land Management. The Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services segment offers rigid industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services. This segment sells its products to customers in the chemicals, paints and pigments, food and beverage, petroleum, industrial coatings, agricultural, pharmaceutical and mineral products, and others industries. The Paper Packaging & Services segment provides containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated containers, and other corrugated products to customers in the packaging, automotive, food, and building products industries. This segmentÂ’s corrugated container products are used to ship various products, such as home appliances, small machinery, grocery products, automotive components, books, and furniture, as well as for various other applications. The Flexible Products & Services segment offers flexible intermediate bulk containers comprising polypropylene-based woven fabric, as well as related services to the agricultural, food, and other industries. The Land Management segment engages in harvesting and regeneration of timber properties; and sale of timberland and special use land. As of October 31, 2016, this segment owned 244,548 acres of timber property in the southeastern United States. The company has operations in approximately 45 countries. The company was formerly known as Greif Bros. Corporation and changed its name to Greif, Inc. in 2001. Greif, Inc. was founded in 1877 and is headquartered in Delaware, Ohio.

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, facility hygiene, and product protection solutions worldwide. The companyÂ’s Food Care segment offers integrated system solutions that incorporate equipment systems into customersÂ’ operations; and packaging equipment for loading, filling and dispensing, and retort and aseptic processing conditions. It also provides graphic design, printing, training, field quality assurance, and remote diagnostics services; and clean-in-place and open plant systems that integrate cleaning chemicals, lubricants, floor care equipment, and cleaning and dispensing tools. This segment offers its products under the Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, Secure Check, Enduro Power, and Optidure brands; and the Cryovac and Diversey trademarks. Its Diversey Care segment offers products and dispensing systems for hard surface cleaning, disinfecting and sanitizing, hand washing, deodorizing, mechanical and manual ware washing, hard surface and carpeted floor cleaning systems, floor cleaning robots, cleaning tools and utensils, and fabric care for professional laundry applications under the Diversey, TASKI, and Intellibot brands. The companyÂ’s Product Care segment provides packaging solutions for cushioning, void fill, positioning/block-and-bracing, surface protection, retail display, containment, and dunnage needs under the Bubble Wrap and AirCap, Cryovac, Shanklin, Instapak, Jiffy, and Korrvu brands, as well as I-Pack systems and e-Cube systems. Its Other segment offers flexible packaging materials for medical and drug delivery devices; specialty component films for ostomy and colostomy bags; and PVC free films for packing pharmaceutical solutions. The company serves food and beverage processing, food service, retail, healthcare and industrial, and commercial and consumer application markets. Sealed Air Corporation was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.