Reviewing Greif Inc. (GEF-B)’s and WestRock Company (NYSE:WRK)’s results

This is a contrast between Greif Inc. (NYSE:GEF.B) and WestRock Company (NYSE:WRK) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Packaging & Containers and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Greif Inc. 43 0.00 29.48M 3.14 13.69 WestRock Company 35 -2.71 253.55M 2.90 12.42

In table 1 we can see Greif Inc. and WestRock Company’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. WestRock Company has lower revenue and earnings than Greif Inc. Presently more expensive of the two stocks is the company with a higher P/E ratio. Greif Inc. is thus presently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Greif Inc. and WestRock Company’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Greif Inc. 67,973,253.40% 0% 0% WestRock Company 720,722,001.14% 7.4% 3%

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Greif Inc. and WestRock Company can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Greif Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 WestRock Company 1 1 1 2.33

On the other hand, WestRock Company’s potential upside is 15.92% and its average target price is $39.33.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of Greif Inc. shares and 87.3% of WestRock Company shares. Comparatively, WestRock Company has 1.1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Greif Inc. -1.17% -0.12% -9.85% -5.01% -24.16% -3.15% WestRock Company -2.01% -3.74% -5.11% -13.05% -37.07% -4.53%

For the past year Greif Inc. has stronger performance than WestRock Company

Summary

Greif Inc. beats WestRock Company on 8 of the 14 factors.

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions for the consumer and corrugated markets in North America, South America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development segments. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers; and recycled fiber. This segment also provides structural and graphic design, engineering services, and automated packaging machines; resells aluminum and plastics; and offers waste services. Its corrugated packaging products are used to provide protective packaging for the shipment and distribution of food, paper, health and beauty, other household, consumer, commercial, and industrial products. The Consumer Packaging segment manufactures and sells folding and beverage cartons, displays, dispensing, and interior partitions; paperboards; recycled paperboards; express mail envelopes for the overnight courier industry; and secondary packages and paperboard packaging for the healthcare market. This segment also manufactures and sells solid fiber and corrugated partitions and die-cut paperboard components; temporary and permanent point-of-purchase displays for the consumer products and retail markets; dispensing systems, such as pumps; lithographic laminated packaging products; flip-top and applicator closures; plastic packaging products; trigger sprayers; aerosol actuators; hose-end sprayers; spouted and applicator closures; and sprayers for nasal and throat applications, as well as provides contract packing services. The companyÂ’s Land and Development segment engages in real estate development activities. WestRock Company is based in Richmond, Virginia.