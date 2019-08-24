Reviewing GreenSky Inc. (GSKY)’s and Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA)’s results

GreenSky Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY) and Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA), both competing one another are Business Software & Services companies. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GreenSky Inc. 12 2.68 N/A 0.46 25.12 Pegasystems Inc. 69 6.26 N/A -0.42 0.00

Table 1 highlights GreenSky Inc. and Pegasystems Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents GreenSky Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY) and Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GreenSky Inc. 0.00% 120.6% 3.4% Pegasystems Inc. 0.00% -4.9% -3.1%

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for GreenSky Inc. and Pegasystems Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score GreenSky Inc. 0 2 0 2.00 Pegasystems Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

GreenSky Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 39.43% and an $9.83 average price target. Meanwhile, Pegasystems Inc.’s average price target is $82.5, while its potential upside is 18.43%. Based on the results shown earlier, GreenSky Inc. is looking more favorable than Pegasystems Inc., analysts belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 97.74% of GreenSky Inc. shares and 48.2% of Pegasystems Inc. shares. About 2.7% of GreenSky Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 51.2% of Pegasystems Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) GreenSky Inc. -11.12% 1.6% -27.8% 4.38% -33.89% 19.44% Pegasystems Inc. -2.63% 4.42% 3.63% 35.05% 36.59% 58.06%

For the past year GreenSky Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Pegasystems Inc.

GreenSky, Inc., a technology company, provides point-of-sale financing and payment solutions to merchants, consumers, and banks. It offers a proprietary technology infrastructure that support the full transaction lifecycle, including credit application, underwriting, real-time allocation to bank partners, document distribution, funding, settlement, and servicing functions. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia.

Pegasystems, Inc. develops, markets, licenses, and software applications for marketing, sales, service, and operations in the United States and internationally. It provides Pega Platform, a platform that enables clients to build enterprise applications. The company also offers customer relationship management applications, including Pega Marketing that enable enterprises to enhance customer experiences across inbound and outbound channels; Pega sales automation applications to automate and manage the sales process from prospecting to product fulfillment; Pega customer service applications to contact center desktop, case management for customer service, mobile field service, digital, self-service, and industry specific processes and data models; and operations applications to support exceptions and investigations, order fulfillment, claims processing, insurance underwriting, and product development, as well as risk, fraud, and compliance management. In addition, it provides Pega Cloud to develop, test, and deploy its software applications using an Internet-based infrastructure; consulting and implementation support, training, and technical support services. The company primarily markets its software and services to financial services, healthcare, insurance, communications and media, public sector, manufacturing, life sciences, and other markets through a direct sales force, as well as through partnerships with technology providers and application developers. Pegasystems, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.