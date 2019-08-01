Reviewing GreenSky Inc. (GSKY)’s and Its Competitors results

GreenSky Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY) is a company in the Business Software & Services industry and that’s how we contrast it to its competitors. The comparing will be based on the institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

GreenSky Inc. has 97.74% of its shares owned by institutional investors vs. an average of 71.26% institutional ownership for its competitors. 2.7% of GreenSky Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.16% of all Business Software & Services companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has GreenSky Inc. and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GreenSky Inc. 0.00% 120.60% 3.40% Industry Average 11.56% 33.69% 7.68%

Valuation and Earnings

The following data compares GreenSky Inc. and its competitors’ top-line revenue, valuation and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio GreenSky Inc. N/A 12 25.12 Industry Average 472.69M 4.09B 57.47

GreenSky Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. With currently lower price-to-earnings ratio GreenSky Inc. is more affordable than its competitors.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows summary of recent ratings for GreenSky Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score GreenSky Inc. 0 1 2 2.67 Industry Average 1.33 1.41 3.19 2.63

$13 is the consensus price target of GreenSky Inc., with a potential upside of 13.74%. The potential upside of the competitors is 22.05%. The research analysts’ view based on the data shown earlier is that GreenSky Inc.’s competitors are looking more favorable than the stock itself.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of GreenSky Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) GreenSky Inc. -11.12% 1.6% -27.8% 4.38% -33.89% 19.44% Industry Average 2.27% 8.83% 20.30% 35.46% 51.17% 43.89%

For the past year GreenSky Inc. was less bullish than its competitors.

Dividends

GreenSky Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 6 of the 6 factors GreenSky Inc.’s rivals beat GreenSky Inc.

GreenSky, Inc., a technology company, provides point-of-sale financing and payment solutions to merchants, consumers, and banks. It offers a proprietary technology infrastructure that support the full transaction lifecycle, including credit application, underwriting, real-time allocation to bank partners, document distribution, funding, settlement, and servicing functions. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia.