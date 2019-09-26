Reviewing Greenland Acquisition Corporation (GLACU)’s and Monocle Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:MNCLU)’s results

Both Greenland Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:GLACU) and Monocle Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:MNCLU) are each other’s competitor in the Conglomerates industry. Thus the compare of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Greenland Acquisition Corporation 11 0.00 N/A -0.48 0.00 Monocle Acquisition Corporation 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Greenland Acquisition Corporation and Monocle Acquisition Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Greenland Acquisition Corporation and Monocle Acquisition Corporation’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Greenland Acquisition Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Monocle Acquisition Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 27.84% of Greenland Acquisition Corporation shares and 57.9% of Monocle Acquisition Corporation shares. About 4.93% of Greenland Acquisition Corporation’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 29.33% of Monocle Acquisition Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Greenland Acquisition Corporation -0.47% -0.68% 2.73% 0% 0% 2.49% Monocle Acquisition Corporation 0.39% 0.68% 3.29% 0% 0% 3.45%

For the past year Greenland Acquisition Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than Monocle Acquisition Corporation.

Summary

Monocle Acquisition Corporation beats on 3 of the 4 factors Greenland Acquisition Corporation.