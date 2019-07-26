Reviewing Greenland Acquisition Corporation (GLACU)’s and Leo Holdings Corp. (NYSE:LHC)’s results

Greenland Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:GLACU) and Leo Holdings Corp. (NYSE:LHC), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Conglomerates. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Greenland Acquisition Corporation 11 0.00 N/A -0.26 0.00 Leo Holdings Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.10 98.37

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Greenland Acquisition Corporation and Leo Holdings Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 has Greenland Acquisition Corporation and Leo Holdings Corp.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Greenland Acquisition Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Leo Holdings Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Greenland Acquisition Corporation and Leo Holdings Corp. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 27.84% and 55.82%. Insiders held roughly 4.93% of Greenland Acquisition Corporation’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 24.55% of Leo Holdings Corp.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Greenland Acquisition Corporation -0.96% 0.96% 2.74% 0% 0% 2.19% Leo Holdings Corp. -0.58% -1.35% 5.03% 0% 0% 5.46%

For the past year Greenland Acquisition Corporation has weaker performance than Leo Holdings Corp.

Summary

On 3 of the 4 factors Leo Holdings Corp. beats Greenland Acquisition Corporation.

Leo Holdings Corp. intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.