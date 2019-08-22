Reviewing Greenland Acquisition Corporation (GLACU)’s and Leisure Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LACQ)’s results

Greenland Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:GLACU) and Leisure Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LACQ) compete against each other in the Conglomerates sector. We will compare them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Greenland Acquisition Corporation 11 0.00 N/A -0.48 0.00 Leisure Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.25 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Greenland Acquisition Corporation and Leisure Acquisition Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Greenland Acquisition Corporation and Leisure Acquisition Corp.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Greenland Acquisition Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Leisure Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Greenland Acquisition Corporation and Leisure Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 27.84% and 51.52% respectively. 4.93% are Greenland Acquisition Corporation’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 13.39% of Leisure Acquisition Corp.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Greenland Acquisition Corporation -0.47% -0.68% 2.73% 0% 0% 2.49% Leisure Acquisition Corp. 0% 0.89% 2.51% 5.59% 0% 3.87%

For the past year Greenland Acquisition Corporation has weaker performance than Leisure Acquisition Corp.

Summary

Leisure Acquisition Corp. beats on 2 of the 3 factors Greenland Acquisition Corporation.

Leisure Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to acquire businesses or assets through merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, and business combination. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in New York, New York.