Reviewing Greenland Acquisition Corporation (GLACU)’s and GX Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GXGXU)’s results

Greenland Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:GLACU) and GX Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GXGXU) compete against each other in the Conglomerates sector. We will contrast them and contrast their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Greenland Acquisition Corporation 11 0.00 N/A -0.48 0.00 GX Acquisition Corp. N/A 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Greenland Acquisition Corporation and GX Acquisition Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Greenland Acquisition Corporation and GX Acquisition Corp.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Greenland Acquisition Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% GX Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 27.84% of Greenland Acquisition Corporation shares and 14.7% of GX Acquisition Corp. shares. About 4.93% of Greenland Acquisition Corporation’s share are held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Greenland Acquisition Corporation -0.47% -0.68% 2.73% 0% 0% 2.49% GX Acquisition Corp. 0% -0.1% 0% 0% 0% -0.2%

For the past year Greenland Acquisition Corporation had bullish trend while GX Acquisition Corp. had bearish trend.