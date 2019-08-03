Reviewing Greenland Acquisition Corporation (GLACU)’s and Gores Metropoulos Inc. (NASDAQ:GMHI)’s results

This is therefore a comparing of the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Greenland Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:GLACU) and Gores Metropoulos Inc. (NASDAQ:GMHI). The two are both Conglomerates companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Greenland Acquisition Corporation 11 0.00 N/A -0.48 0.00 Gores Metropoulos Inc. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 highlights Greenland Acquisition Corporation and Gores Metropoulos Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Greenland Acquisition Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Gores Metropoulos Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 27.84% of Greenland Acquisition Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of Gores Metropoulos Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 4.93% of Greenland Acquisition Corporation’s share are owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Greenland Acquisition Corporation -0.47% -0.68% 2.73% 0% 0% 2.49% Gores Metropoulos Inc. 0.2% 1.91% 0% 0% 0% 3.27%

For the past year Greenland Acquisition Corporation has weaker performance than Gores Metropoulos Inc.

Summary

Gores Metropoulos Inc. beats on 2 of the 3 factors Greenland Acquisition Corporation.