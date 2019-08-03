Reviewing Greenland Acquisition Corporation (GLACU)’s and Gores Metropoulos Inc. (NASDAQ:GMHI)’s results

This is therefore a comparing of the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Greenland Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:GLACU) and Gores Metropoulos Inc. (NASDAQ:GMHI). The two are both Conglomerates companies that compete with one another.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Greenland Acquisition Corporation
|11
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.48
|0.00
|Gores Metropoulos Inc.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 highlights Greenland Acquisition Corporation and Gores Metropoulos Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Greenland Acquisition Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Gores Metropoulos Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Roughly 27.84% of Greenland Acquisition Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of Gores Metropoulos Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 4.93% of Greenland Acquisition Corporation’s share are owned by insiders.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Greenland Acquisition Corporation
|-0.47%
|-0.68%
|2.73%
|0%
|0%
|2.49%
|Gores Metropoulos Inc.
|0.2%
|1.91%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|3.27%
For the past year Greenland Acquisition Corporation has weaker performance than Gores Metropoulos Inc.
Summary
Gores Metropoulos Inc. beats on 2 of the 3 factors Greenland Acquisition Corporation.
