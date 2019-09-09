Reviewing Greenland Acquisition Corporation (GLACU)’s and Constellation Alpha Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:CNAC)’s results

Greenland Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:GLACU) and Constellation Alpha Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:CNAC) have been rivals in the Conglomerates for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Greenland Acquisition Corporation
|11
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.48
|0.00
|Constellation Alpha Capital Corp.
|20
|0.00
|N/A
|0.15
|71.72
Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Greenland Acquisition Corporation and Constellation Alpha Capital Corp.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us Greenland Acquisition Corporation and Constellation Alpha Capital Corp.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Greenland Acquisition Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Constellation Alpha Capital Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Roughly 27.84% of Greenland Acquisition Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 50.85% of Constellation Alpha Capital Corp. are owned by institutional investors. 4.93% are Greenland Acquisition Corporation’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, 18.66% are Constellation Alpha Capital Corp.’s share held by insiders.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Greenland Acquisition Corporation
|-0.47%
|-0.68%
|2.73%
|0%
|0%
|2.49%
|Constellation Alpha Capital Corp.
|0.19%
|0.58%
|1.63%
|3.28%
|7.44%
|1.86%
For the past year Greenland Acquisition Corporation was more bullish than Constellation Alpha Capital Corp.
Summary
Constellation Alpha Capital Corp. beats on 3 of the 4 factors Greenland Acquisition Corporation.
