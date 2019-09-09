Reviewing Greenland Acquisition Corporation (GLACU)’s and Constellation Alpha Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:CNAC)’s results

Greenland Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:GLACU) and Constellation Alpha Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:CNAC) have been rivals in the Conglomerates for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Greenland Acquisition Corporation 11 0.00 N/A -0.48 0.00 Constellation Alpha Capital Corp. 20 0.00 N/A 0.15 71.72

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Greenland Acquisition Corporation and Constellation Alpha Capital Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Greenland Acquisition Corporation and Constellation Alpha Capital Corp.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Greenland Acquisition Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Constellation Alpha Capital Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 27.84% of Greenland Acquisition Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 50.85% of Constellation Alpha Capital Corp. are owned by institutional investors. 4.93% are Greenland Acquisition Corporation’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, 18.66% are Constellation Alpha Capital Corp.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Greenland Acquisition Corporation -0.47% -0.68% 2.73% 0% 0% 2.49% Constellation Alpha Capital Corp. 0.19% 0.58% 1.63% 3.28% 7.44% 1.86%

For the past year Greenland Acquisition Corporation was more bullish than Constellation Alpha Capital Corp.

Summary

Constellation Alpha Capital Corp. beats on 3 of the 4 factors Greenland Acquisition Corporation.