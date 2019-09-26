Reviewing Greenland Acquisition Corporation (GLACU)’s and Boxwood Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:BWMCU)’s results

Greenland Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:GLACU) and Boxwood Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:BWMCU) compete against each other in the Conglomerates sector. We will compare them and contrast their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Greenland Acquisition Corporation
|11
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.48
|0.00
|Boxwood Merger Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.16
|66.39
Table 1 highlights Greenland Acquisition Corporation and Boxwood Merger Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Greenland Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:GLACU) and Boxwood Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:BWMCU)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Greenland Acquisition Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Boxwood Merger Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Greenland Acquisition Corporation and Boxwood Merger Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 27.84% and 59.7% respectively. 4.93% are Greenland Acquisition Corporation’s share held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 0.99% of Boxwood Merger Corp. shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Greenland Acquisition Corporation
|-0.47%
|-0.68%
|2.73%
|0%
|0%
|2.49%
|Boxwood Merger Corp.
|-0.1%
|-1.06%
|2.59%
|3.42%
|0%
|3.63%
For the past year Greenland Acquisition Corporation was less bullish than Boxwood Merger Corp.
Summary
On 4 of the 5 factors Boxwood Merger Corp. beats Greenland Acquisition Corporation.
