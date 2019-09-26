Reviewing Greenland Acquisition Corporation (GLACU)’s and Boxwood Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:BWMCU)’s results

Greenland Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:GLACU) and Boxwood Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:BWMCU) compete against each other in the Conglomerates sector. We will compare them and contrast their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Greenland Acquisition Corporation 11 0.00 N/A -0.48 0.00 Boxwood Merger Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.16 66.39

Table 1 highlights Greenland Acquisition Corporation and Boxwood Merger Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Greenland Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:GLACU) and Boxwood Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:BWMCU)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Greenland Acquisition Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Boxwood Merger Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Greenland Acquisition Corporation and Boxwood Merger Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 27.84% and 59.7% respectively. 4.93% are Greenland Acquisition Corporation’s share held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 0.99% of Boxwood Merger Corp. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Greenland Acquisition Corporation -0.47% -0.68% 2.73% 0% 0% 2.49% Boxwood Merger Corp. -0.1% -1.06% 2.59% 3.42% 0% 3.63%

For the past year Greenland Acquisition Corporation was less bullish than Boxwood Merger Corp.

Summary

On 4 of the 5 factors Boxwood Merger Corp. beats Greenland Acquisition Corporation.