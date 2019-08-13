Reviewing Greenland Acquisition Corporation (GLAC)’s and Replay Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RPLA)’s results

Greenland Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:GLAC) and Replay Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RPLA) have been rivals in the Conglomerates for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Greenland Acquisition Corporation 10 0.00 N/A -0.48 0.00 Replay Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Greenland Acquisition Corporation and Replay Acquisition Corp.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Greenland Acquisition Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Replay Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 39.52% of Greenland Acquisition Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of Replay Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Greenland Acquisition Corporation -0.37% 0.51% 3.15% 0% 0% 3.15% Replay Acquisition Corp. 0.1% 0.82% 0% 0% 0% 1.81%

For the past year Greenland Acquisition Corporation was more bullish than Replay Acquisition Corp.

Summary

Greenland Acquisition Corporation beats Replay Acquisition Corp. on 2 of the 3 factors.

Greenland Acquisition Corporation is a blank check company. The company was formerly known as Greenlight Acquisition Corporation. Greenland Acquisition Corporation was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Beijing, China.