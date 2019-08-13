Reviewing Greenland Acquisition Corporation (GLAC)’s and Replay Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RPLA)’s results

Greenland Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:GLAC) and Replay Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RPLA) have been rivals in the Conglomerates for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Greenland Acquisition Corporation
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.48
|0.00
|Replay Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Greenland Acquisition Corporation and Replay Acquisition Corp.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Greenland Acquisition Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Replay Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Roughly 39.52% of Greenland Acquisition Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of Replay Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Greenland Acquisition Corporation
|-0.37%
|0.51%
|3.15%
|0%
|0%
|3.15%
|Replay Acquisition Corp.
|0.1%
|0.82%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|1.81%
For the past year Greenland Acquisition Corporation was more bullish than Replay Acquisition Corp.
Summary
Greenland Acquisition Corporation beats Replay Acquisition Corp. on 2 of the 3 factors.
Greenland Acquisition Corporation is a blank check company. The company was formerly known as Greenlight Acquisition Corporation. Greenland Acquisition Corporation was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Beijing, China.
