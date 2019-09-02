Reviewing Greenland Acquisition Corporation (GLAC)’s and Jensyn Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JSYNU)’s results

Both Greenland Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:GLAC) and Jensyn Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JSYNU) compete on a level playing field in the Conglomerates industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Greenland Acquisition Corporation 10 0.00 N/A -0.48 0.00 Jensyn Acquisition Corp. N/A 0.00 N/A 0.02 0.00

Table 1 highlights Greenland Acquisition Corporation and Jensyn Acquisition Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Greenland Acquisition Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Jensyn Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Greenland Acquisition Corporation and Jensyn Acquisition Corp. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 39.52% and 0%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Greenland Acquisition Corporation -0.37% 0.51% 3.15% 0% 0% 3.15% Jensyn Acquisition Corp. 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0%

Summary

On 2 of the 3 factors Greenland Acquisition Corporation beats Jensyn Acquisition Corp.

Greenland Acquisition Corporation is a blank check company. The company was formerly known as Greenlight Acquisition Corporation. Greenland Acquisition Corporation was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Beijing, China.