Reviewing Greenland Acquisition Corporation (GLAC)’s and Jensyn Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JSYNU)’s results

Both Greenland Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:GLAC) and Jensyn Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JSYNU) compete on a level playing field in the Conglomerates industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Greenland Acquisition Corporation
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.48
|0.00
|Jensyn Acquisition Corp.
|N/A
|0.00
|N/A
|0.02
|0.00
Table 1 highlights Greenland Acquisition Corporation and Jensyn Acquisition Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Greenland Acquisition Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Jensyn Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Greenland Acquisition Corporation and Jensyn Acquisition Corp. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 39.52% and 0%.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Greenland Acquisition Corporation
|-0.37%
|0.51%
|3.15%
|0%
|0%
|3.15%
|Jensyn Acquisition Corp.
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
Summary
On 2 of the 3 factors Greenland Acquisition Corporation beats Jensyn Acquisition Corp.
Greenland Acquisition Corporation is a blank check company. The company was formerly known as Greenlight Acquisition Corporation. Greenland Acquisition Corporation was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Beijing, China.
