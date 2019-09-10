Reviewing Greenland Acquisition Corporation (GLAC)’s and Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRAC)’s results

Both Greenland Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:GLAC) and Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRAC) are Conglomerates companies, competing one another. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Greenland Acquisition Corporation 10 0.00 N/A -0.48 0.00 Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.19 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Greenland Acquisition Corporation and Black Ridge Acquisition Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Greenland Acquisition Corporation and Black Ridge Acquisition Corp.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Greenland Acquisition Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 39.52% of Greenland Acquisition Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 62.23% of Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders Competitively, held 22.01% of Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Greenland Acquisition Corporation -0.37% 0.51% 3.15% 0% 0% 3.15% Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. 0.49% 0.49% 0.47% 2.49% 7.52% 2.59%

For the past year Greenland Acquisition Corporation was more bullish than Black Ridge Acquisition Corp.

Summary

Greenland Acquisition Corporation beats Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. on 2 of the 3 factors.

Greenland Acquisition Corporation is a blank check company. The company was formerly known as Greenlight Acquisition Corporation. Greenland Acquisition Corporation was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Beijing, China.