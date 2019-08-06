Reviewing Greene County Bancorp Inc. (GCBC)’s and Riverview Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:RVSB)’s results

As Savings & Loans businesses, Greene County Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:GCBC) and Riverview Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:RVSB), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Greene County Bancorp Inc. 30 4.93 N/A 2.05 13.55 Riverview Bancorp Inc. 8 3.00 N/A 0.75 11.32

Demonstrates Greene County Bancorp Inc. and Riverview Bancorp Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation. Riverview Bancorp Inc. has lower revenue and earnings than Greene County Bancorp Inc. The business that is currently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher P/E ratio. Greene County Bancorp Inc. has been trading at a higher P/E ratio than Riverview Bancorp Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Greene County Bancorp Inc. and Riverview Bancorp Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Greene County Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 15.9% 1.4% Riverview Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 12.8% 1.4%

Volatility & Risk

Greene County Bancorp Inc. is 62.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 0.38 beta. Riverview Bancorp Inc.’s 47.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 0.53 beta.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 4.9% of Greene County Bancorp Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 64% of Riverview Bancorp Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 1.9% are Greene County Bancorp Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.4% of Riverview Bancorp Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Greene County Bancorp Inc. 3.85% -4.67% -10.17% -9.4% -19.8% -10.83% Riverview Bancorp Inc. 1.07% 2.91% 15.96% 14.56% -4.71% 16.76%

For the past year Greene County Bancorp Inc. had bearish trend while Riverview Bancorp Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 8 of the 8 factors Greene County Bancorp Inc. beats Riverview Bancorp Inc.

Greene County Bancorp, Inc. operates as a holding company for The Bank of Greene County that provides various financial services. Its deposit products include savings, NOW accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit and non-interest bearing checking accounts, and individual retirement accounts. The companyÂ’s loan portfolio consists of residential, construction and land, and multifamily mortgage loans; commercial real estate mortgage loans; consumer loans, such as loans on new and used automobiles, personal loans, and home equity loans, as well as other consumer installment loans, including passbook loans, unsecured home improvement loans, recreational vehicle loans, and deposit account overdrafts; and commercial loans. It operates a network of 13 full-service banking offices located in the Hudson Valley of New York. The company was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in Catskill, New York. Greene County Bancorp, Inc. is a subsidiary of Greene County Bancorp, MHC.

Riverview Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Riverview Community Bank that provides community banking services in the United States. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans. The company also provides commercial business, commercial real estate, other real estate mortgage, and real estate construction loans; and consumer loans, such as one-to-four family mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, land loans, and other secured and unsecured consumer loans. In addition, it is involved in the provision of mortgage brokerage and mortgage loan servicing activities, as well as offers asset management services comprising trust, estate planning, and investment management services. The company operates through a network of 19 branches in rural and suburban communities in southwest Washington State, as well as Multnomah, Washington, and Marion counties of Oregon. Riverview Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1923 and is based in Vancouver, Washington.