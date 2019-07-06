Reviewing Green Plains Partners LP (GPP)’s and Western Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:WES)’s results

We are comparing Green Plains Partners LP (NASDAQ:GPP) and Western Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:WES) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Oil & Gas Pipelines companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Green Plains Partners LP 15 3.39 N/A 1.82 8.35 Western Midstream Partners LP 31 6.53 N/A 1.53 19.95

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Green Plains Partners LP and Western Midstream Partners LP. Western Midstream Partners LP seems to has lower earnings, but higher revenue compared to Green Plains Partners LP. The business that is presently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower P/E ratio. Green Plains Partners LP’s presently lower P/E ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 has Green Plains Partners LP and Western Midstream Partners LP’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Green Plains Partners LP 0.00% -86.7% 64.4% Western Midstream Partners LP 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility & Risk

Green Plains Partners LP’s current beta is 0.47 and it happens to be 53.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Western Midstream Partners LP’s 1.51 beta is the reason why it is 51.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Green Plains Partners LP’s Current Ratio is 2 while its Quick Ratio is 2. On the competitive side is, Western Midstream Partners LP which has a 0.1 Current Ratio and a 0.1 Quick Ratio. Green Plains Partners LP is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Western Midstream Partners LP.

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Green Plains Partners LP and Western Midstream Partners LP.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Green Plains Partners LP 0 1 0 2.00 Western Midstream Partners LP 0 3 1 2.25

Green Plains Partners LP’s upside potential currently stands at 21.00% and an $17 consensus target price. Western Midstream Partners LP on the other hand boasts of a $37 consensus target price and a 15.81% potential upside. The data from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Green Plains Partners LP seems more appealing than Western Midstream Partners LP.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Green Plains Partners LP and Western Midstream Partners LP are owned by institutional investors at 29.4% and 23.1% respectively. About 0.3% of Green Plains Partners LP’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, 0.1% are Western Midstream Partners LP’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Green Plains Partners LP 1.03% -4.31% -1.2% 1.77% -9.97% 12.12% Western Midstream Partners LP 2.25% -12.61% -2.66% 0.4% -15.8% 9.7%

For the past year Green Plains Partners LP has stronger performance than Western Midstream Partners LP

Summary

Western Midstream Partners LP beats Green Plains Partners LP on 7 of the 12 factors.

Western Gas Partners, LP acquires, develops, owns, and operates midstream energy assets in the Rocky Mountains, North-central Pennsylvania, and Texas. It is involved in gathering, processing, compressing, treating, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil. Western Gas Holdings, LLC serves as the general partner of Western Gas Partners, LP. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.