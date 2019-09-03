Reviewing Green Plains Partners LP (GPP)’s and Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP)’s results

Since Green Plains Partners LP (NASDAQ:GPP) and Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP) are part of the Oil & Gas Pipelines industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of both companies.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Green Plains Partners LP
|15
|3.31
|N/A
|1.85
|7.83
|Martin Midstream Partners L.P.
|8
|0.15
|N/A
|-0.60
|0.00
Table 1 highlights Green Plains Partners LP and Martin Midstream Partners L.P.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Green Plains Partners LP
|0.00%
|-76.3%
|54.7%
|Martin Midstream Partners L.P.
|0.00%
|-159.7%
|-15.4%
Risk and Volatility
A beta of 0.49 shows that Green Plains Partners LP is 51.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Martin Midstream Partners L.P. is 6.00% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.06 beta.
Liquidity
The current Quick Ratio of Green Plains Partners LP is 0.9 while its Current Ratio is 0.9. Meanwhile, Martin Midstream Partners L.P. has a Current Ratio of 1.8 while its Quick Ratio is 1.1. Martin Midstream Partners L.P. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Green Plains Partners LP.
Analyst Recommendations
Recommendations and Ratings for Green Plains Partners LP and Martin Midstream Partners L.P. can be find in next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Green Plains Partners LP
|0
|1
|0
|2.00
|Martin Midstream Partners L.P.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
Green Plains Partners LP’s average price target is $17, while its potential upside is 31.48%.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Green Plains Partners LP and Martin Midstream Partners L.P. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 20.3% and 32.6%. Insiders owned 0.5% of Green Plains Partners LP shares. Competitively, Martin Midstream Partners L.P. has 1.6% of it’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Green Plains Partners LP
|1.4%
|4.03%
|-9.86%
|-5.62%
|-11.89%
|6.48%
|Martin Midstream Partners L.P.
|-9.32%
|-12.05%
|-18.59%
|-55.26%
|-53.74%
|-40.37%
For the past year Green Plains Partners LP has 6.48% stronger performance while Martin Midstream Partners L.P. has -40.37% weaker performance.
Summary
Green Plains Partners LP beats on 8 of the 9 factors Martin Midstream Partners L.P.
