Reviewing Green Plains Partners LP (GPP)’s and Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP)’s results

Since Green Plains Partners LP (NASDAQ:GPP) and Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP) are part of the Oil & Gas Pipelines industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Green Plains Partners LP 15 3.31 N/A 1.85 7.83 Martin Midstream Partners L.P. 8 0.15 N/A -0.60 0.00

Table 1 highlights Green Plains Partners LP and Martin Midstream Partners L.P.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Green Plains Partners LP 0.00% -76.3% 54.7% Martin Midstream Partners L.P. 0.00% -159.7% -15.4%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 0.49 shows that Green Plains Partners LP is 51.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Martin Midstream Partners L.P. is 6.00% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.06 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Green Plains Partners LP is 0.9 while its Current Ratio is 0.9. Meanwhile, Martin Midstream Partners L.P. has a Current Ratio of 1.8 while its Quick Ratio is 1.1. Martin Midstream Partners L.P. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Green Plains Partners LP.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Green Plains Partners LP and Martin Midstream Partners L.P. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Green Plains Partners LP 0 1 0 2.00 Martin Midstream Partners L.P. 0 0 0 0.00

Green Plains Partners LP’s average price target is $17, while its potential upside is 31.48%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Green Plains Partners LP and Martin Midstream Partners L.P. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 20.3% and 32.6%. Insiders owned 0.5% of Green Plains Partners LP shares. Competitively, Martin Midstream Partners L.P. has 1.6% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Green Plains Partners LP 1.4% 4.03% -9.86% -5.62% -11.89% 6.48% Martin Midstream Partners L.P. -9.32% -12.05% -18.59% -55.26% -53.74% -40.37%

For the past year Green Plains Partners LP has 6.48% stronger performance while Martin Midstream Partners L.P. has -40.37% weaker performance.

Summary

Green Plains Partners LP beats on 8 of the 9 factors Martin Midstream Partners L.P.