Reviewing Green Plains Inc. (GPRE)’s and Urban Tea Inc. (NASDAQ:MYT)’s results

This is a contrast between Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) and Urban Tea Inc. (NASDAQ:MYT) based on their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Specialty Chemicals and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Green Plains Inc. 13 0.09 N/A -0.19 0.00 Urban Tea Inc. 1 0.20 N/A -6.03 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Green Plains Inc. and Urban Tea Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) and Urban Tea Inc. (NASDAQ:MYT)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Green Plains Inc. 0.00% -0.3% -0.1% Urban Tea Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Green Plains Inc. and Urban Tea Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 0.71% respectively. Green Plains Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 5.3%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 22.8% of Urban Tea Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Green Plains Inc. -4.99% -4.9% -41.2% -29.14% -37.52% -23.04% Urban Tea Inc. -14.49% -29.49% -76.75% -61.6% -58.84% -50.36%

For the past year Green Plains Inc. was less bearish than Urban Tea Inc.

Green Plains Inc. produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Ethanol Production; Agribusiness and Energy Services; Food and Food Ingredients; and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, distiller grains, and corn oil. The Agribusiness and Energy Services segment engages in grain handling and storage activities; and commodity marketing business, which purchases, markets, sells, and distributes ethanol, distiller grains, and corn oil, as well as crude oil, grain, natural gas, and other commodities in various markets. This segment also provides grain drying and storage services to grain producers. The Food and Food Ingredients segment purchases and sells feeder cattle to meat processors; and produces and sells white distilled vinegar and various specialty vinegar primarily to the food industry participants, including branded food companies, private label food manufacturers, and companies serving the foodservice channel, as well as for industrial uses. The Partnership segment provides fuel storage and transportation services. As of December 31, 2016, it owned 39 ethanol storage facilities; 8 fuel terminal facilities; and approximately 3,100 leased railcars fleet. The company was formerly known as Green Plains Renewable Energy, Inc. and changed its name to Green Plains Inc. in May 2014. Green Plains Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska.