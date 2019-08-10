Reviewing Green Plains Inc. (GPRE)’s and LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB)’s results

Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) and LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Specialty Chemicals. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Green Plains Inc. 14 0.09 N/A -0.19 0.00 LyondellBasell Industries N.V. 85 0.70 N/A 11.09 7.54

Table 1 demonstrates Green Plains Inc. and LyondellBasell Industries N.V.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) and LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Green Plains Inc. 0.00% -0.3% -0.1% LyondellBasell Industries N.V. 0.00% 40.7% 15%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 1.19 shows that Green Plains Inc. is 19.00% more volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, LyondellBasell Industries N.V. has beta of 1.31 which is 31.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Green Plains Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.4 and 0.5 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor LyondellBasell Industries N.V. are 1.5 and 0.8 respectively. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Green Plains Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Green Plains Inc. and LyondellBasell Industries N.V.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Green Plains Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 LyondellBasell Industries N.V. 0 3 2 2.40

Competitively LyondellBasell Industries N.V. has an average target price of $91.4, with potential upside of 21.19%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of Green Plains Inc. shares and 72.9% of LyondellBasell Industries N.V. shares. Green Plains Inc.’s share held by insiders are 5.3%. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.2% of LyondellBasell Industries N.V.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Green Plains Inc. -4.99% -4.9% -41.2% -29.14% -37.52% -23.04% LyondellBasell Industries N.V. -3.09% -4.11% -3.21% -5.13% -23.3% 0.64%

For the past year Green Plains Inc. had bearish trend while LyondellBasell Industries N.V. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 9 of the 9 factors LyondellBasell Industries N.V. beats Green Plains Inc.

Green Plains Inc. produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Ethanol Production; Agribusiness and Energy Services; Food and Food Ingredients; and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, distiller grains, and corn oil. The Agribusiness and Energy Services segment engages in grain handling and storage activities; and commodity marketing business, which purchases, markets, sells, and distributes ethanol, distiller grains, and corn oil, as well as crude oil, grain, natural gas, and other commodities in various markets. This segment also provides grain drying and storage services to grain producers. The Food and Food Ingredients segment purchases and sells feeder cattle to meat processors; and produces and sells white distilled vinegar and various specialty vinegar primarily to the food industry participants, including branded food companies, private label food manufacturers, and companies serving the foodservice channel, as well as for industrial uses. The Partnership segment provides fuel storage and transportation services. As of December 31, 2016, it owned 39 ethanol storage facilities; 8 fuel terminal facilities; and approximately 3,100 leased railcars fleet. The company was formerly known as Green Plains Renewable Energy, Inc. and changed its name to Green Plains Inc. in May 2014. Green Plains Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a manufacturer of chemicals and polymers, refiner of crude oil, producer of gasoline blending components, and developer and licensor of technologies for production of polymers worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂ—Americas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂ—Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins, including ethylene, propylene, and butadiene; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; polyolefins, such as polyethylene and polypropylene (PP); and PP homopolymers, copolymers, and compounds. The company also produces and sells propylene oxide and its derivatives; oxyfuels and related products; and intermediate chemicals, such as styrene monomers, methanol products, glacial acetic acids, vinyl acetate monomers, and ethylene oxides and derivatives. In addition, it refines crude oil into gasoline, diesel, and jet fuel; develops and licenses chemical and polyolefin process technologies; and manufactures and sells polyolefin catalysts, as well as purchases and sells ethylene. The company also exports its products. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. was founded in 2005 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.