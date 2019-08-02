Reviewing Green Plains Inc. (GPRE)’s and Its Peers results

As Specialty Chemicals company, Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) is competing with its rivals based on the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0% of Green Plains Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.32% of all Specialty Chemicals’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.3% of Green Plains Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.45% of all Specialty Chemicals companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Green Plains Inc. and its rivals’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Green Plains Inc. 0.00% -0.30% -0.10% Industry Average 11.64% 22.60% 7.11%

Earnings and Valuation

The following data compares Green Plains Inc. and its rivals’ net income, valuation and gross revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Green Plains Inc. N/A 14 0.00 Industry Average 209.86M 1.80B 36.22

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for Green Plains Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Green Plains Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.17 2.33 2.17 2.48

As a group, Specialty Chemicals companies have a potential upside of 25.94%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Green Plains Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Green Plains Inc. -4.99% -4.9% -41.2% -29.14% -37.52% -23.04% Industry Average 1.81% 10.57% 11.17% 17.41% 19.01% 24.35%

For the past year Green Plains Inc. has -23.04% weaker performance while Green Plains Inc.’s rivals have 24.35% stronger performance.

Liquidity

Green Plains Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.4 and a Quick Ratio of 0.5. Competitively, Green Plains Inc.’s rivals Current Ratio is 2.96 and has 2.19 Quick Ratio. Green Plains Inc.’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Green Plains Inc.

Risk and Volatility

Green Plains Inc. has a beta of 1.19 and its 19.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Green Plains Inc.’s rivals are 31.36% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.31 beta.

Dividends

Green Plains Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Green Plains Inc.’s competitors beat on 4 of the 4 factors Green Plains Inc.

Green Plains Inc. produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Ethanol Production; Agribusiness and Energy Services; Food and Food Ingredients; and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, distiller grains, and corn oil. The Agribusiness and Energy Services segment engages in grain handling and storage activities; and commodity marketing business, which purchases, markets, sells, and distributes ethanol, distiller grains, and corn oil, as well as crude oil, grain, natural gas, and other commodities in various markets. This segment also provides grain drying and storage services to grain producers. The Food and Food Ingredients segment purchases and sells feeder cattle to meat processors; and produces and sells white distilled vinegar and various specialty vinegar primarily to the food industry participants, including branded food companies, private label food manufacturers, and companies serving the foodservice channel, as well as for industrial uses. The Partnership segment provides fuel storage and transportation services. As of December 31, 2016, it owned 39 ethanol storage facilities; 8 fuel terminal facilities; and approximately 3,100 leased railcars fleet. The company was formerly known as Green Plains Renewable Energy, Inc. and changed its name to Green Plains Inc. in May 2014. Green Plains Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska.