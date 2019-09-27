Reviewing Green Dot Corporation (GDOT)’s and World Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:WRLD)’s results

We will be contrasting the differences between Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT) and World Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:WRLD) as far as institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Credit Services industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Green Dot Corporation 29 1.92 47.69M 2.07 24.45 World Acceptance Corporation 134 13.21 4.29M 7.03 18.03

Demonstrates Green Dot Corporation and World Acceptance Corporation earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation. World Acceptance Corporation seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Green Dot Corporation. The company with the higher price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms currently. Green Dot Corporation’s currently higher price-to-earnings ratio means it is more expensive than World Acceptance Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Green Dot Corporation and World Acceptance Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Green Dot Corporation 162,210,884.35% 12.3% 4.5% World Acceptance Corporation 3,200,059.67% 5.2% 3.3%

Risk and Volatility

Green Dot Corporation is 5.00% less volatile than S&P 500 due to its 0.95 beta. From a competition point of view, World Acceptance Corporation has a 2.37 beta which is 137.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Green Dot Corporation and World Acceptance Corporation are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Green Dot Corporation 0 4 1 2.20 World Acceptance Corporation 1 0 0 1.00

Green Dot Corporation has a 57.79% upside potential and an average target price of $40. Competitively World Acceptance Corporation has an average target price of $87, with potential downside of -30.19%. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Green Dot Corporation is looking more favorable than World Acceptance Corporation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 90.2% of Green Dot Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 91% of World Acceptance Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 2.4% of Green Dot Corporation shares. Comparatively, World Acceptance Corporation has 1.6% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Green Dot Corporation 4.45% 4.62% -20.3% -33.16% -35.46% -36.26% World Acceptance Corporation -22.62% -22.31% -0.06% 14.01% 24.62% 23.93%

For the past year Green Dot Corporation has -36.26% weaker performance while World Acceptance Corporation has 23.93% stronger performance.

Summary

On 10 of the 15 factors Green Dot Corporation beats World Acceptance Corporation.