Reviewing Green Dot Corporation (GDOT)’s and World Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:WRLD)’s results

We will be contrasting the differences between Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT) and World Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:WRLD) as far as institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Credit Services industry.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Green Dot Corporation
|29
|1.92
|47.69M
|2.07
|24.45
|World Acceptance Corporation
|134
|13.21
|4.29M
|7.03
|18.03
Demonstrates Green Dot Corporation and World Acceptance Corporation earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation. World Acceptance Corporation seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Green Dot Corporation. The company with the higher price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms currently. Green Dot Corporation’s currently higher price-to-earnings ratio means it is more expensive than World Acceptance Corporation.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Green Dot Corporation and World Acceptance Corporation.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Green Dot Corporation
|162,210,884.35%
|12.3%
|4.5%
|World Acceptance Corporation
|3,200,059.67%
|5.2%
|3.3%
Risk and Volatility
Green Dot Corporation is 5.00% less volatile than S&P 500 due to its 0.95 beta. From a competition point of view, World Acceptance Corporation has a 2.37 beta which is 137.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.
Analyst Recommendations
The Recommendations and Ratings for Green Dot Corporation and World Acceptance Corporation are featured in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Green Dot Corporation
|0
|4
|1
|2.20
|World Acceptance Corporation
|1
|0
|0
|1.00
Green Dot Corporation has a 57.79% upside potential and an average target price of $40. Competitively World Acceptance Corporation has an average target price of $87, with potential downside of -30.19%. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Green Dot Corporation is looking more favorable than World Acceptance Corporation.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Roughly 90.2% of Green Dot Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 91% of World Acceptance Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 2.4% of Green Dot Corporation shares. Comparatively, World Acceptance Corporation has 1.6% of it’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Green Dot Corporation
|4.45%
|4.62%
|-20.3%
|-33.16%
|-35.46%
|-36.26%
|World Acceptance Corporation
|-22.62%
|-22.31%
|-0.06%
|14.01%
|24.62%
|23.93%
For the past year Green Dot Corporation has -36.26% weaker performance while World Acceptance Corporation has 23.93% stronger performance.
Summary
On 10 of the 15 factors Green Dot Corporation beats World Acceptance Corporation.
