Reviewing Green Dot Corporation (GDOT)’s and Total System Services Inc. (NYSE:TSS)’s results

Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT) and Total System Services Inc. (NYSE:TSS), both competing one another are Credit Services companies. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Green Dot Corporation 57 1.41 N/A 2.07 24.45 Total System Services Inc. 109 5.52 N/A 3.27 41.57

Table 1 highlights Green Dot Corporation and Total System Services Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Total System Services Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than Green Dot Corporation. Presently more affordable of the two stocks is the company with a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Green Dot Corporation’s shares have been trading at lower price-to-earnings ratio which means it is currently more affordable than Total System Services Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Green Dot Corporation 0.00% 12.3% 4.5% Total System Services Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility & Risk

Green Dot Corporation is 5.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.95. Competitively, Total System Services Inc.’s beta is 0.83 which is 17.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Green Dot Corporation’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1 and 1 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Total System Services Inc. are 2.2 and 2.1 respectively. Total System Services Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Green Dot Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Green Dot Corporation and Total System Services Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Green Dot Corporation 0 2 4 2.67 Total System Services Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Green Dot Corporation’s average price target is $72.86, while its potential upside is 149.35%. On the other hand, Total System Services Inc.’s potential downside is -3.16% and its average price target is $124. The data from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Green Dot Corporation seems more appealing than Total System Services Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 90.2% of Green Dot Corporation shares and 81.3% of Total System Services Inc. shares. 2.4% are Green Dot Corporation’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.5% of Total System Services Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Green Dot Corporation 4.45% 4.62% -20.3% -33.16% -35.46% -36.26% Total System Services Inc. 4.32% 3.63% 34.12% 50.33% 49.16% 66.96%

For the past year Green Dot Corporation has -36.26% weaker performance while Total System Services Inc. has 66.96% stronger performance.

Summary

Total System Services Inc. beats Green Dot Corporation on 10 of the 12 factors.

Total System Services, Inc. provides payment processing, merchant, and related payment services to financial and nonfinancial institutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through four segments: North America Services, International Services, Merchant Services, and NetSpend. The company offers account processing and output services, including processing the card application, initiating service for the cardholder, processing card transaction for the issuing retailer or financial institution, and accumulating the account's transactions. It also provides fraud management services to monitor the unauthorized use of accounts; fraud detection systems for identifying fraudulent transactions; and other services, such as customized communication services to cardholders, and information verification services associated with granting credit, debt collection, and customer service. In addition, the company offers processing services, acquiring solutions, related systems, and integrated support services, which include processing various payment forms, such as credit, debit, prepaid, electronic benefit transfer, and electronic check; authorization and capture of transactions; clearing and settlement of transactions; information reporting services related to transactions; merchant billing services; and point-of-sale equipment sales and service. Further, it provides general purpose reloadable prepaid debit cards and payroll cards, as well as alternative financial services to underbanked and other consumers. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Columbus, Georgia.