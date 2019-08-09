Reviewing Green Dot Corporation (GDOT)’s and SLM Corporation (NASDAQ:SLMBP)’s results

Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT) and SLM Corporation (NASDAQ:SLMBP), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Credit Services. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Green Dot Corporation 57 0.85 N/A 2.07 24.45 SLM Corporation 64 3.14 N/A 1.24 46.88

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. SLM Corporation appears to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Green Dot Corporation. Presently more affordable of the two stocks is the company with a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Green Dot Corporation’s presently lower price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Green Dot Corporation and SLM Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Green Dot Corporation 0.00% 12.3% 4.5% SLM Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Green Dot Corporation and SLM Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Green Dot Corporation 0 1 6 2.86 SLM Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Green Dot Corporation’s average target price is $86.67, while its potential upside is 190.64%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 90.2% of Green Dot Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 16.93% of SLM Corporation are owned by institutional investors. About 2.4% of Green Dot Corporation’s share are owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Green Dot Corporation 4.45% 4.62% -20.3% -33.16% -35.46% -36.26% SLM Corporation -1.34% -1.02% -12.15% -2.39% -18.02% -1.56%

For the past year Green Dot Corporation was more bearish than SLM Corporation.

SLM Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a saving, planning, and paying for college company in the United States. The company originates and services private education loans to students and their families. Its loan portfolio also includes federal family education loan program, personal, and other loans. In addition, the company offers savings products, including certificates of deposits, money market deposit accounts, and high yield savings accounts; and a consumer savings network that provides financial rewards on everyday purchases to help families save for college. SLM Corporation was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Newark, Delaware.