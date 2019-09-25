Reviewing Green Dot Corporation (GDOT)’s and Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN)’s results

Both Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT) and Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN) compete on a level playing field in the Credit Services industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Green Dot Corporation 48 1.29 N/A 2.07 24.45 Medallion Financial Corp. 6 0.99 N/A -0.37 0.00

In table 1 we can see Green Dot Corporation and Medallion Financial Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Green Dot Corporation and Medallion Financial Corp.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Green Dot Corporation 0.00% 12.3% 4.5% Medallion Financial Corp. 0.00% -3.4% -0.6%

Risk & Volatility

Green Dot Corporation has a beta of 0.95 and its 5.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Medallion Financial Corp. has beta of 1.45 which is 45.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Green Dot Corporation and Medallion Financial Corp.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Green Dot Corporation 0 4 1 2.20 Medallion Financial Corp. 0 0 0 0.00

Green Dot Corporation has a consensus price target of $47.83, and a 78.07% upside potential.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Green Dot Corporation and Medallion Financial Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 90.2% and 25.8% respectively. Insiders held roughly 2.4% of Green Dot Corporation’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 3.3% of Medallion Financial Corp.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Green Dot Corporation 4.45% 4.62% -20.3% -33.16% -35.46% -36.26% Medallion Financial Corp. 4.38% -26.22% -27.39% -5.11% -2.53% 6.82%

For the past year Green Dot Corporation has -36.26% weaker performance while Medallion Financial Corp. has 6.82% stronger performance.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors Green Dot Corporation beats Medallion Financial Corp.

Medallion Financial Corp., through with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. It originates, acquires, and services loans that finance taxicab medallions and various types of commercial businesses. The company offers consumer loans for the purchase of recreational vehicles, boats, motorcycles, and trailers, as well as to finance small scale home improvements; and commercial loans for the purchase of equipment and related assets necessary to open a new business, or purchase or improvement of an existing business. It also provides secured mezzanine loans to businesses in various industries, including manufacturing, and various service providers; and asset based loans. In addition, the company offers other secured commercial loans to various businesses comprising retail trade and various service providers; and other debt, mezzanine, and equity investment capital to companies in various industries. Further, it raises deposits and conducts other banking activities. Medallion Financial Corp. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in New York, New York.