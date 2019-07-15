Reviewing Green Dot Corporation (GDOT)’s and Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)’s results

This is a contrast between Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT) and Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Credit Services and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Green Dot Corporation 61 2.46 N/A 2.19 21.70 Equifax Inc. 117 4.89 N/A 2.47 48.08

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Green Dot Corporation and Equifax Inc. Equifax Inc. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Green Dot Corporation. Presently more affordable of the two stocks is the company with a lower P/E ratio. Green Dot Corporation is currently more affordable than Equifax Inc., because it’s trading at a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Green Dot Corporation 0.00% 12.3% 4.5% Equifax Inc. 0.00% -11.5% -4.8%

Risk and Volatility

Green Dot Corporation has a 0.88 beta, while its volatility is 12.00% which is less volatile than S&P 500. Equifax Inc. has a 1.26 beta and it is 26.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Green Dot Corporation has a Current Ratio of 1 and a Quick Ratio of 1. Competitively, Equifax Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.6 and has 0.6 Quick Ratio. Green Dot Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Equifax Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Green Dot Corporation and Equifax Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Green Dot Corporation 0 1 6 2.86 Equifax Inc. 0 2 3 2.60

$86.67 is Green Dot Corporation’s average price target while its potential upside is 76.34%. Competitively the average price target of Equifax Inc. is $96.4, which is potential -29.74% downside. The results from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Green Dot Corporation seems more appealing than Equifax Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Green Dot Corporation and Equifax Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 89.6% and 89.1%. About 2.2% of Green Dot Corporation’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.4% of Equifax Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Green Dot Corporation -24.89% -23.5% -36.35% -44.7% -34.66% -40.24% Equifax Inc. -1.07% -5.9% 9.42% 16.26% 4.61% 27.48%

For the past year Green Dot Corporation had bearish trend while Equifax Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Equifax Inc. beats on 8 of the 12 factors Green Dot Corporation.

Equifax Inc. provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), International, Workforce Solutions, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage loan origination information; financial marketing; and identity management services. The International segment provides information service products, which include consumer and commercial services, such as credit and financial information, and credit scoring and modeling; and credit and other marketing products and services, as well as offers information, technology, and services to support debt collections and recovery management. The Workforce Solutions segment provides employment, income, and social security number verification services; and payroll-based transaction and employment tax management services. The Global Consumer Solutions segment offers credit information, credit monitoring, and identity theft protection products directly to consumers through the Internet and hard-copy formats. Equifax Inc. serves customers in financial service, mortgage, human resource, consumer, commercial, telecommunication, retail, automotive, utility, brokerage, healthcare, and insurance industries, as well as state and federal governments. It operates in the United States, Canada, Argentina, Brazil, Australia, New Zealand, Chile, Costa Rica, Ecuador, El Salvador, Honduras, Mexico, Paraguay, Uruguay, Peru, Portugal, the Republic of Ireland, Spain, the United Kingdom, Cambodia, Malaysia, India, Russia, and Singapore. Equifax Inc. was founded in 1899 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.