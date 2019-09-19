Reviewing Green Brick Partners Inc. (GRBK)’s and Its Competitors results

As Real Estate Development company, Green Brick Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) is competing with its competitors based on the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

82% of Green Brick Partners Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.11% of all Real Estate Development’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. 4.5% of Green Brick Partners Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.40% of all Real Estate Development companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Green Brick Partners Inc. and its rivals’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Green Brick Partners Inc. 0.00% 11.50% 6.90% Industry Average 5.36% 19.99% 12.33%

Earnings & Valuation

The following data compares Green Brick Partners Inc. and its rivals’ valuation, net profit and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Green Brick Partners Inc. N/A 9 9.00 Industry Average 60.44M 1.13B 76.51

Green Brick Partners Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. The business has a lower P/E ratio which is presently more affordable in contrast to its rivals.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for Green Brick Partners Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Green Brick Partners Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.00 2.25 2.88

The potential upside of the competitors is -38.72%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Green Brick Partners Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Green Brick Partners Inc. -0.21% 11.76% 5.49% 10.84% -0.95% 29.97% Industry Average 2.97% 5.55% 7.65% 15.55% 15.97% 28.77%

For the past year Green Brick Partners Inc. has stronger performance than Green Brick Partners Inc.’s competitors.

Risk and Volatility

Green Brick Partners Inc. has a beta of 1.5 and its 50.00% more volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, Green Brick Partners Inc.’s competitors have beta of 1.20 which is 19.63% more volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

Green Brick Partners Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Green Brick Partners Inc.’s competitors beat on 6 of the 6 factors Green Brick Partners Inc.