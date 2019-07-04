Reviewing Great Southern Bancorp Inc. (GSBC)’s and Its Rivals results

We are comparing Great Southern Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) and its peers on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They are Regional – Southwest Banks companies, competing one another.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
44.6% of Great Southern Bancorp Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.98% of all Regional – Southwest Banks’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. 10% of Great Southern Bancorp Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.17% of all Regional – Southwest Banks companies shares are held by company insiders.
Profitability
On first table we have Great Southern Bancorp Inc. and its rivals’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Great Southern Bancorp Inc.
|0.00%
|13.70%
|1.50%
|Industry Average
|30.72%
|10.00%
|1.10%
Earnings and Valuation
The following data compares Great Southern Bancorp Inc. and its rivals’ top-line revenue, net income and valuation.
|Net Income
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Great Southern Bancorp Inc.
|N/A
|54
|11.32
|Industry Average
|117.31M
|381.83M
|14.43
Great Southern Bancorp Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. With presently lower P/E ratio Great Southern Bancorp Inc. is more affordable than its competitors.
Analyst Ratings
Table 3 shows summary of recent ratings for Great Southern Bancorp Inc. and its rivals.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Great Southern Bancorp Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Industry Average
|0.00
|1.50
|1.00
|2.34
The potential upside of the competitors is 124.62%.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Great Southern Bancorp Inc. and its peers.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Great Southern Bancorp Inc.
|-1.1%
|4.36%
|4.47%
|6.49%
|4.15%
|24.56%
|Industry Average
|1.07%
|2.15%
|2.68%
|6.43%
|9.14%
|12.35%
For the past year Great Southern Bancorp Inc. was more bullish than its competitors.
Risk & Volatility
Great Southern Bancorp Inc. has a beta of 1.09 and its 9.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Great Southern Bancorp Inc.’s rivals’ beta is 1.03 which is 3.04% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.
Dividends
Great Southern Bancorp Inc. does not pay a dividend.
Summary
Great Southern Bancorp Inc.’s peers beat on 5 of the 5 factors Great Southern Bancorp Inc.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.