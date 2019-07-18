Reviewing Great Panther Mining Limited (GPL)’s and Westwater Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:WWR)’s results

Great Panther Mining Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) and Westwater Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:WWR) have been rivals in the Industrial Metals & Minerals for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Great Panther Mining Limited 1 3.98 N/A -0.06 0.00 Westwater Resources Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -41.35 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Great Panther Mining Limited and Westwater Resources Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Great Panther Mining Limited 0.00% -13% -8.6% Westwater Resources Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility & Risk

Great Panther Mining Limited’s current beta is 0.45 and it happens to be 55.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Westwater Resources Inc. is 24.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.24 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Great Panther Mining Limited is 4.8 while its Current Ratio is 5.1. Meanwhile, Westwater Resources Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.8 while its Quick Ratio is 0.8. Great Panther Mining Limited is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Westwater Resources Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Great Panther Mining Limited and Westwater Resources Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 15.1% and 1.9% respectively. 3.3% are Great Panther Mining Limited’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.1% of Westwater Resources Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Great Panther Mining Limited -8.43% -9.82% 5.51% 32.42% -37.5% 10.04% Westwater Resources Inc. -17.61% -51.3% -39.73% -59.11% -80.04% -35.86%

For the past year Great Panther Mining Limited had bullish trend while Westwater Resources Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Great Panther Mining Limited beats Westwater Resources Inc.

