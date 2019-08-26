Reviewing Great Panther Mining Limited (GPL)’s and Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)’s results

Great Panther Mining Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) and Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) compete with each other in the Industrial Metals & Minerals sector. We will analyze and compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Great Panther Mining Limited 1 2.85 N/A -0.11 0.00 Vale S.A. N/A 0.00 N/A 0.73 17.87

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Great Panther Mining Limited and Vale S.A.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Great Panther Mining Limited 0.00% 0% 0% Vale S.A. 0.00% 8.6% 4.1%

Risk & Volatility

Great Panther Mining Limited’s volatility measures that it’s 36.00% less volatile than S&P 500 due to its 0.64 beta. Competitively, Vale S.A.’s beta is 1.07 which is 7.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Great Panther Mining Limited and Vale S.A. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Great Panther Mining Limited 0 0 0 0.00 Vale S.A. 0 3 2 2.40

Competitively the average price target of Vale S.A. is $13.98, which is potential 35.99% upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Great Panther Mining Limited and Vale S.A. are owned by institutional investors at 15.1% and 20.2% respectively. Insiders owned 3.3% of Great Panther Mining Limited shares. Competitively, 38.5% are Vale S.A.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Great Panther Mining Limited -11.69% 0.74% -2.85% 12.76% -27.35% 15.63% Vale S.A. -3.2% -6.75% 4.93% 3.18% -8.73% -1.52%

For the past year Great Panther Mining Limited had bullish trend while Vale S.A. had bearish trend.

Summary

Vale S.A. beats on 6 of the 9 factors Great Panther Mining Limited.

Vale S.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of iron ore and iron ore pallets for steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. Its Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and others ferrous products and services, as well as engages in the provision of railroad, port, and terminal logistics services. The companyÂ’s Coal segment is involved in the extraction of metallurgical and thermal coal; and provision of logistic services. Its Base Metals segment produces and extracts non-ferrous minerals, including nickel and its by-products, such as ferro-nickel, cobalt, gold, silver, copper, precious metals, and others. The company was formerly known as Companhia Vale do Rio Doce and changed its name to Vale S.A. in May 2009. Vale S.A. was founded in 1942 and is headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.