Reviewing Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (GLDD)’s and Argan Inc. (NYSE:AGX)’s results

This is a contrast between Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (NASDAQ:GLDD) and Argan Inc. (NYSE:AGX) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Heavy Construction and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation 10 0.91 N/A 0.64 16.74 Argan Inc. 45 1.63 N/A 1.10 37.55

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation and Argan Inc. Argan Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation. The company that Presently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation’s presently lower price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (NASDAQ:GLDD) and Argan Inc. (NYSE:AGX)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation 0.00% 9.1% 2.6% Argan Inc. 0.00% 4.6% 3.6%

Volatility & Risk

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation has a 0.61 beta, while its volatility is 39.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Argan Inc.’s 37.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.63 beta.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation and Argan Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Argan Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation’s average price target is $12.1, while its potential upside is 26.44%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 82.1% of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation shares and 88.3% of Argan Inc. shares. About 2.7% of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 2.3% of Argan Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation -2.9% -6.12% 1.04% 51.98% 104.38% 62.08% Argan Inc. -2.14% 0.17% -14.47% -2.42% 7.02% 8.75%

For the past year Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation has stronger performance than Argan Inc.

Summary

Argan Inc. beats Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation on 9 of the 11 factors.

Argan, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, operations management, maintenance, development, technical, and consulting services to the power generation and renewable energy markets. The companyÂ’s Power Industry Services segment offers engineering, procurement, and construction contracting services to the owners of alternative energy facilities, such as biomass plants, wind farms, and solar fields; and design, construction, start-up, and operation services for approximately 76 facilities with approximately 14,500 megawatts of power-generating capacity. This segment serves independent power project owners, public utilities, power plant equipment suppliers, and global energy plant construction firms. Its Industrial Fabrication and Field Services segment provides industrial steel fabrication and construction services to light and heavy industrial organizations that comprise forest products, mining, and large fertilizer companies in the southern United States. The companyÂ’s Telecommunications Infrastructure Services segment offers outside plant cabling services, including trench-less directional boring and excavation for underground communication and power networks, as well as aerial cabling services; and installs buried cable, high and low voltage electric lines, and private area outdoor lighting systems. It also offers inside premises wiring services consisting of structuring, cabling, terminations, and connectivity that provide the physical transport for high speed data, voice, video, and security networks. This segment serves state and local government agencies, regional communications service providers, electric utilities, other commercial customers, and federal government facilities, including cleared facilities in the mid-Atlantic region. Argan, Inc. was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.