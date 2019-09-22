Reviewing Great Elm Capital Group Inc. (GEC)’s and WhiteHorse Finance Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF)’s results

Great Elm Capital Group Inc. (NASDAQ:GEC) and WhiteHorse Finance Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) compete against each other in the Asset Management sector. We will contrast them and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Great Elm Capital Group Inc. 4 1.83 N/A -0.34 0.00 WhiteHorse Finance Inc. 14 4.50 N/A 2.46 5.71

Demonstrates Great Elm Capital Group Inc. and WhiteHorse Finance Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Great Elm Capital Group Inc. 0.00% -7.6% -2.7% WhiteHorse Finance Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 62.3% of Great Elm Capital Group Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 70.31% of WhiteHorse Finance Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 3.2% are Great Elm Capital Group Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 3.75% of WhiteHorse Finance Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Great Elm Capital Group Inc. 1.98% -4.18% -3.28% 30.61% 30.08% 22.19% WhiteHorse Finance Inc. -0.57% 2.11% -3.11% 0.5% -4.3% 10.22%

For the past year Great Elm Capital Group Inc. has stronger performance than WhiteHorse Finance Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors WhiteHorse Finance Inc. beats Great Elm Capital Group Inc.

WhiteHorse Finance, LLC is a business development company.