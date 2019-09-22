Reviewing Great Elm Capital Group Inc. (GEC)’s and WhiteHorse Finance Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF)’s results

Great Elm Capital Group Inc. (NASDAQ:GEC) and WhiteHorse Finance Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) compete against each other in the Asset Management sector. We will contrast them and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Great Elm Capital Group Inc.
|4
|1.83
|N/A
|-0.34
|0.00
|WhiteHorse Finance Inc.
|14
|4.50
|N/A
|2.46
|5.71
Demonstrates Great Elm Capital Group Inc. and WhiteHorse Finance Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Great Elm Capital Group Inc.
|0.00%
|-7.6%
|-2.7%
|WhiteHorse Finance Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Roughly 62.3% of Great Elm Capital Group Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 70.31% of WhiteHorse Finance Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 3.2% are Great Elm Capital Group Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 3.75% of WhiteHorse Finance Inc. shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Great Elm Capital Group Inc.
|1.98%
|-4.18%
|-3.28%
|30.61%
|30.08%
|22.19%
|WhiteHorse Finance Inc.
|-0.57%
|2.11%
|-3.11%
|0.5%
|-4.3%
|10.22%
For the past year Great Elm Capital Group Inc. has stronger performance than WhiteHorse Finance Inc.
Summary
On 6 of the 8 factors WhiteHorse Finance Inc. beats Great Elm Capital Group Inc.
WhiteHorse Finance, LLC is a business development company.
