Reviewing Great Elm Capital Group Inc. (GEC)’s and Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGI)’s results

Great Elm Capital Group Inc. (NASDAQ:GEC) and Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGI) compete against each other in the Asset Management sector. We will contrast them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Great Elm Capital Group Inc. 4 2.38 N/A -0.34 0.00 Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. 21 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

In table 1 we can see Great Elm Capital Group Inc. and Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Great Elm Capital Group Inc. 0.00% -7.6% -2.7% Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Great Elm Capital Group Inc. and Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 62.3% and 35.03%. Insiders owned roughly 3.2% of Great Elm Capital Group Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Great Elm Capital Group Inc. 1.98% -4.18% -3.28% 30.61% 30.08% 22.19% Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. -0.14% 2.04% 4.1% 10.96% 10.24% 16.46%

For the past year Great Elm Capital Group Inc. was more bullish than Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc.

Summary

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Great Elm Capital Group Inc.